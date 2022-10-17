A Carroll County woman was honored and rewarded last week for assisting the Carroll County Sheriff’s office with cracking the case regarding the fire that destroyed a historic Carroll County church in Bowdon.
Brenda Kairis was honored by the Georgia Arson Commission on Thursday, Oct. 13 and provided a $4,500 reward for the tip that led to the arrest and conviction of Fredrick “Devin” Smith, who started the fire that burned down Smith Chapel Church in Bowdon.
From Kairis’ tip on the open arson case, CCSO investigators arrested Smith which led to court convictions for the individual involved. Smith was convicted of arson and sentenced to 10 years in prison.
According to Kairis, she overheard Smith telling people about what he did and was “bragging” about it. The incident occured Jan. 4, 2021. Smith Chapel Church, built back in 1851 and founded by Reverend John Thurman, was known for its annual Memorial Day event and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Due to the old, wooden structure, the structure went up in flames fast with the fire destroying most of the building before firefighters arrived. The building destroyed was the third sanctuary to have stood on the site and was built in 1896, according to the Historic Rural Churches of Georgia website.
The website says that Thurman established the church on land that he owned near Bowdon. He had moved to the area from Atlanta, then called Marthasville, soon after that city was founded. The website notes that the church cemetery holds the remains of 47 Thurmans and their descendants.
The original name of the church was Mount Pleasant. It was built as a log structure with two doors and a large fireplace. Twenty eight years later, a new church was built that also served as a school. The website notes that the Methodist Conference “replaced” Rev. Thurman with Rev. Seaborn Smith, and the church members decided to rename the church Smith Chapel in honor of the new pastor.
The church cemetery was undisturbed by the fire or gallons of water used by firefighters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.