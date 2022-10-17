Honoring Brenda Kairis

Pictured, from left, are Fire Chief Chuck Barnwell, Consultant Ken Lecroy, Georgia Arson Control, Brenda Kairis, Ret. Chief Deputy Bud Benefield and Investigator Brandon Wiggins.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

A Carroll County woman was honored and rewarded last week for assisting the Carroll County Sheriff’s office with cracking the case regarding the fire that destroyed a historic Carroll County church in Bowdon.

Brenda Kairis was honored by the Georgia Arson Commission on Thursday, Oct. 13 and provided a $4,500 reward for the tip that led to the arrest and conviction of Fredrick “Devin” Smith, who started the fire that burned down Smith Chapel Church in Bowdon.

