A Villa Rica woman was arrested after pulling out a weapon in a family dispute.
Villa Rica Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence in the Hampton Court Apartments, 70 Industrial Boulevard in Villa Rica in reference to a dispute where someone was “believed to be armed with a knife.”
As Officer Carol Collett arrived at the scene, she reported that she saw that Corporal Noah Tolbert and Corporal Shane Shepherd were already there and had the subjects separated.
Erica Echols, 38, of Villa Rica, later identified as the offender, was sent to speak with Collett about the dispute that had just occurred. At the time, Collett could visibly see that Echols was upset and began to explain that she got into an argument with her brother, Taurie Helton, per Collett’s report.
Echols said that she woke up and wanted to smoke her cigar, but it was gone because Helton had taken it for himself. As a response, she took his Skoal “dip” and threw it away, the report said.
Echols said that Helton was mad so she defended herself by grabbing a knife because “they have jumped on her in the past,” according to the report.
She shared some information about previous arguments, but Collett advised Echols to only focus on the events that occurred that day.
Echols transitioned to explain that she requested her debit cards be returned to her from her mother, who refused because of money Echols had not paid back, the report said. Echols said she then took her mother’s cell phone and was going to keep it until her cards were returned to her.
Echols said “she is tired of being attacked so she grabbed a knife for protection.” Shepherd came over to stay with Echols while Collett spoke to the other individuals at the scene. Echols refused to give a written statement on the incident.
As Collett entered the residence, she could see the living room in a “disarray.” Echols father spoke with Collett and said that she was upset because her mother would not let her borrow more money and that she went into the kitchen and got a knife.
Echol’s father said that her mother picked up her cell phone and started to go up the stairs, but Erica was still upset and followed her, per the report. According to Echol’s mother’s statement, Echols “jumped on her several times” trying to take the cell phone.
He could not see what was happening, but he heard Echol’s mother screaming. The father went to see what was happening and Echols had the knife in her hand and had her arms around her mother, holding her from moving, per the report.
While Echol’s father was trying to retrieve the weapon from her, it broke and got a small laceration on his hand, but was not deep enough for medical attention, the report said.
Echols was placed under arrest for two counts of aggravated assault and criminal trespass under the family violence act.
She remains in the Carroll County Jail after being denied bond.
