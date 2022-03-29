A woman found herself in jail after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend during an argument.
Officer Shane Shepherd of the Villa Rica Police Department responded to a residence on Oakhaven Way in reference to a domestic dispute. While en route to respond, dispatch advised that a man had possibly been stabbed.
Upon Shepherd’s arrival he met with the victim who was walking in the roadway with blood coming from his left shoulder. When asked what happened, the victim told Shepherd that his girlfriend, Bridget Baker, 22, of Villa Rica had stabbed him.
The victim told Shepherd that when the victim arrived home he witnessed Baker sitting in the car and he proceeded to go inside the home. She left and later returned requesting the victim “hold her”, but he refused because “he was tired,” the report said.
According to the report, the victim stated that Baker became irate and began yelling and calling him names. Baker got on top of him and he had to push her off him. The victim said Baker got in his face and as he got up, he brushed by her.
Baker allegedly stated, “I wish you would hit me” which prompted the victim to tell Baker to leave, and as he walked towards her, Baker stabbed him in the left shoulder and sliced his left forearm. The victim ran outside the front door and went to a neighbor’s house to call 911, the report said.
As Shepherd examined the scene, he noted that he saw a small folding pocket knife lying on the interior staircase, drops of blood on the stairs and on the landing. He also saw blood going down the stairs to the downstairs living room where blood was on the carpet and the light switch.
Shepherd spoke with Baker to hear her side of what occurred. The report said Baker told Shepherd that she came home and the victim asked her where she had been and began acting crazy and grabbed her. Baker advised she swung at the victim and he ran across the street and that was all she remembered, according to the report.
Shepherd asked Baker when the victim was stabbed. Baker stated, “I stabbed him because something told me to bring my knife with me when I left,” per the report.
At the time, alcohol could be smelled coming from Baker’s breath along with slurred speech.
Baker was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault. She is currently in the Carroll County Jail after being denied bond.
