A Carrollton woman was found in possession of multiple narcotics after a routine security check led to a probable cause search of her vehicle.
On Nov. 12, at approximately 2:40 a.m. Carrollton Police Officer William Christensen performed a security check on foot at Red Roof Inn located at 1111 Bankhead Highway. According to the report, while walking through the parking lot, he observed a Chevrolet Impala with the engine running parked in a handicapped space.
Christensen stated in his report that he did not see a handicap hanger in the window or a handicap symbol on the vehicle’s license plate, so he approached the vehicle. According to the report, he observed a woman later identified as Jeriesha Boykin, 34, of Carrollton, with her head resting on the steering wheel.
During the encounter, probable cause was gained to conduct a search of Boykin’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle and her person was conducted leading to the discovery of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, morphine, alprazolam and cocaine. Boykin was arrested on multiple drug charges.
Christensen found in his search that Boykin had approximately 18 grams of a gray “rock-like substance” suspected to be heroin in a fanny pack on her waist leading to a charge of trafficking heroin.
In addition, there was a “purple rock-like substance” suspected to be fentanyl, a “white rocky substance” suspected to be methamphetamine and a “white powdery substance” suspected to be cocaine all found in the fanny pack on Boykin’s waist leading to her being charged with possession of schedule II drugs, possession of cocaine and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
In Christensen’s search he found Boykin had 21 round blue pills suspected to be morphine and two oval blue pills suspected to be alprazolam in the trunk of Boykin’s vehicle leading to her being charged with possession of a schedule IV drug and possession of a schedule II drug with intent to distribute.
Boykin was also charged with reckless conduct for being found passed out at the wheel of her vehicle with multiple narcotics inside the vehicle and on her person with her four-year-old child inside the car with her in close proximity to the narcotics.
Boykin remains in the Carroll County Jail with no bond yet set.
