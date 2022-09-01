A Carrollton woman is facing charges of murder and other offenses in Haralson County and Carroll County after a grand jury indicted her in the death of a Buchanan man.
According to a press release issued by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, agents with the Haralson Paulding Drug Task Force and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jessica Marie Johnson, 44, of Carrollton on Thursday on a grand jury warrant for felony murder.
According to the Sheriff’s release, the case began on April 2, 2021, with a psychiatric call.
Haralson County deputies, fire fighters and EMS responded to a call where a male, Dennis Raines, 33, of Buchanan, was “fighting air, acting out of control and unsteady on his feet.”
First responders were able to get him in the ambulance and went to transport him to the emergency room, according to the report. Raines died a short time later and an investigation was opened into his death.
The release stated that an autopsy revealed that Raines had died of methamphetamine toxicity.
Haralson Paulding Drug Task Force worked the investigation and said that it found evidence that Johnson allegedly distributed the methamphetamine to Raines, and she was arrested and charged with distribution of methamphetamines VGCSA (Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act).
The case was presented to the August grand jury in Haralson County and Johnson was indicted for distribution of methamphetamine and felony murder, “so a warrant was issued by the grand jury for that charge,” the release stated.
“Last year, I started seeing other jurisdictions in Georgia hold the drug dealers responsible for overdose deaths and I started the conversation with our District Attorneys’ Office,” Sheriff Stacy Williams said. “Those that bring illegal drugs into our communities that cause deaths will be held responsible when we can prove who has distributed those drugs. This is our first case of this nature, and it is only the beginning. Going forward, we will use every resource at our disposal to prosecute those who sell drugs in Haralson County and that transaction leads to a death of another.”
Authorities say when Johnson was taken into custody on Thursday in Carroll County, a quantity of suspected methamphetamine was found in multiple clear bags.
She will face additional charges in Carroll County for those drugs, according to authorities.
