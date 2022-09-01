A Carrollton woman is facing charges of murder and other offenses in Haralson County and Carroll County after a grand jury indicted her in the death of a Buchanan man.

According to a press release issued by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, agents with the Haralson Paulding Drug Task Force and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jessica Marie Johnson, 44, of Carrollton on Thursday on a grand jury warrant for felony murder.

