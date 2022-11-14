A Carrollton woman was found in possession of multiple narcotics after a routine security check led to a probable cause search of her vehicle.

On Nov. 12 at approximately 2:40 a.m. Carrollton Police Officer William Christensen performed a security check on foot at Red Roof Inn located at 1111 Bankhead Highway. According to the report, while walking through the parking lot, he observed a Chevrolet Impala with the engine running parked in a handicapped space.

