Police arrested a Carrollton woman on Tuesday after Walmart employees say she put unpaid-for items into her purse.
Kasey Renae Barnett was charged with theft by shoplifting, possession and use of drug related objects, and possession of schedule II drugs.
At approximately 1:30 p.m., officers were called to Walmart about a shoplifting that had already taken place.
Once officers were at Walmart, they found Barnett sitting on a bench. Barnett was then placed into handcuffs and read her Miranda rights.
According to a Walmart employee, Barnett allegedly placed a pack of jewelry on the side of the self checkout machine.
After paying for other items, the employee alleges that Barnett then picked up the unpaid jewelry and placed it in her purse before exiting the store.
During a search incident to arrest Barnett, officers found what they believe to be a “green glass ingestion device” in Barnett’s purse, containing a testable amount of what Barnett said was methamphetamine, police said.
Barnett was then taken to the Carroll County jail, and a search was conducted.
Police say during the search, they found a small clear bag of a crystal-like substance under Barnett’s bra. The methamphetamine weighed approximately 1.4 grams, police said.
As of Wednesday, Barnett is still in jail and her bond has not been set.
