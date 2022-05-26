A Haralson County woman was assaulted while kayaking alone on the Tallapoosa River.
Deputies responded to Higgins Hospital in Haralson County on May 16 in reference to a sexual assault that occurred at the Tallapoosa River close to Liner Road in Tallapoosa, Ga.
The responding deputy was told that a woman was kayaking alone down the Tallapoosa River at the sandbar close to Liner Road when she was attacked. An investigator was notified and summoned to the hospital, according to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office press release.
The victim stated that she was floating the river alone when she was getting close to the horseshoe part of the river and came across three men on a sandbar who made catcalls to her.
She stated she tried to ignore the men and continued to kayak, per the release.
The victim said that her kayak stopped and she thought it was snagged onto something, but when she looked back one of the men had a hold of her kayak, the release said.
The Haralson County Sheriff's office press release stated that the first man grabbed her while another pushed her head under the water as they began to sexually attack her.
The release added that the victim was able to use her paddle to get away from her attackers, but did sustain injuries.
Although the attack did not last very long, the victim was able to give some description of her main attacker and the two other men involved. All the men are believed to be in their 30’s, according to the release.
The main attacker had long shaggy blonde hair with a full reddish blonde beard with tattoos on his arm, the release said. The second man had brown hair with a full brown beard and the third man was either bald or had very short brown hair and a trimmed beard, the release said.
“This time of year, floating and kayaking the river becomes very popular here and we want our citizens to feel safe on our waterways,” Sheriff Stacy Williams said. “We ask that people that are going to be out on the river, please, take extra safety precautions that include going in groups, being aware of your surroundings and making sure your route is known to others not with you.”
Williams said the investigation is currently ongoing and if anyone has any information or tips, please contact Investigator Brent Duggins at the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office at 770-646- 2011.
Drug Task Force seizes trafficking amount of meth
A search warrant was served in Haralson County leading to the seizure of large amounts of Methamphetamine.
The Haralson-Paulding County Drug Task Force and the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Bremen Police Department and the Tallapoosa Police Department served a search warrant in Tallapoosa Georgia on May 26.
This search warrant was the culmination of a month-long investigation by the drug task force, according to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office press release.
During the search warrant service, trafficking amounts of methamphetamine that was already bagged for sale, scales and additional drug related paraphernalia were located, according to the release.
Three people were arrested at the home, two Tallapoosa residents and one Bremen resident. The Bremen resident, George James Christopher, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Leoma Dawn Jolly, of Tallapoosa, was charged with trafficking illegal drugs and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Jody Cris Jones, of Tallapoosa, was charged with trafficking illegal drugs, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and felony probation violation.
Only Jolly was granted a bond. Her bond was $60,000, but as of Friday, she was still in Haralson County Jail.
“I am proud of the work that we are doing to arrest those that sell these illegal drugs in our communities. This is a work in progress, these investigations do take time but the end result is drugs off the street, drug dealers behind bars and another drug house closed,” William said.
Williams added that the case is still an active investigation.
Laura Camper of The Gateway-Beacon contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.