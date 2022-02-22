A woman was arrested after leaving the scene of an accident while under the influence of alcohol.
Corporal Quintin Bange was able to head into the direction the victim saw the vehicle that Terria Elizabeth Green, 46, of Cedartown was driving was headed after it struck his vehicle near the Four Lane BP Gas Station on South Park Street on Friday.
After Bange pulled the car over in a traffic stop on Dixie Street and asked the man driving if he was attempting to commit a hit and run, the driver told police that he did not hit anyone and his friend was driving the car and asked him to pull over and switch seats, per the report.
The driver of the victim’s car arrived on the scene of the traffic stop and was asked if he knew who was driving at the time of the accident. The victim confirmed to Bange that the man was not the driver.
Bange proceeded to speak with Green who was in the backseat of her vehicle. He asked her to step out and they walked away from the vehicle where he urged Green to tell the truth about the incident.
According to the police report, Green told Bange she was the driver at the time of the crash. She said she was going to get gas when she bumped the victim’s car. When Bange asked how the crash happened, Green replied “she was in the middle lane and attempted to turn into the gas station, but could not see the other vehicle”
Green declined to conduct a Standardized Field Sobriety Evaluation, but agreed to a breath sample and blew into a portable alco-sensor. It registered positive for alcohol at .158, the report said.
Green was arrested and transported to Carroll County Jail on the charges of DUI- alcohol, DUI alcohol less safe, hit and run, improper lane change, open container in vehicle and driving with a suspended tag.
Green was released from jail the day following her arrest.
