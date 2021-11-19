A Carrollton woman who struck a juvenile in the face, causing visible injury was arrested Thursday by Carrollton officers.
Kaitlin Sue McClure was charged with cruelty to children — causing excessive physical or mental pain, first degree, giving a false name, and possession of methamphetamine.
At approximately 3:03 p.m., officers were called to Kroger on South Park Street in reference to a report of an older woman hitting a juvenile in the face.
According to the police report, the complainant told officers that she had a video recording of the woman, later identified as McClure, slap a young child on the right side of the face and then heard McClure tell the child to “shut up.”
In addition to visible injury, officers say the slap caused the juvenile to bleed.
According to the police report, video footage from the store also shows corroborated the complainant’s account of events.
Officers say that while at the store, McClure initially gave a false name. McClure told officers that her name was Jennifer Ward in an attempt to conceal her identify.
However, with the assistance of Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, officers were able to locate McClure at a residence.
DCFS was called and responded to the scene.
McClure was then transported to the Carroll County jail. As of Friday, McClure is still in jail, her bond has not been set.
