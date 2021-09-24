A Carrollton woman was arrested by Carrollton police officers after she was seen chasing a man around the parking lot of a motel.
Amber Tobin, 35, was charged with possession of drugs.
At approximately 11:40 p.m., police went to 101 Royal Crown Court after receiving a complaint about a woman chasing a man around the parking lot.
Once officers got to the motel, they met with the witness, who told them where the man and woman were located.
Officers then went to the room in attempt to speak with the two individuals. The officers knocked on the door and introduced themselves as Carrollton police officers.
A man, later identified as Steven Sullivan, answered the door. When officers entered the room, they saw a woman, later identified as Amber Tobin, sitting on the bed.
According to police reports, Sullivan was asked to stand outside for questioning by police, while Tobin stayed inside.
Sullivan told officers that he had gotten back to the motel approximately two hours before the police were called out. When Sullivan returned, he said that he and Tobin were eating pizza.
According to police reports, Sullivan told police that Tobin then had what he described as a "mental episode" in which she said she had seen a ghost and started to go "crazy.” Sullivan told officers this was not the first time this had happened.
Sullivan told officers he ran out of the room because he was scared. While running around the parking lot, Sullivan said that Tobin struck two cars with her shoes.
Once they got back inside the hotel, Sullivan said he tried to calm her down because she needed help.
After speaking with Sullivan, officers then went inside the hotel to speak with Tobin. When they walked inside the room, they said they saw three glass pipes commonly used to smoke methamphetamine sitting in a clear bag on the couch.
The officers reported Tobin seemed very confused as they spoke with her and could not answer clear, concise questions. Instead Tobin told officers that she “didn’t want to be alone”.
Officers asked Tobin why was she chasing Sullivan and she replied by saying, “there is too many people here,” then could not remember telling the officers that she did not want to be alone.
Tobin was then asked when was the last time she used drugs, and she said “probably the last time I ghosted.”
Officers said that at that time, they found methamphetamine in Tobin’s purse. She was then asked to stand and was told that she was under arrest.
Tobin was taken to the Carroll County Jail for booking without incident. Her bail has not been set. No charges were pressed against Sullivan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.