A woman was arrested on drug charges after being found passed out behind the wheel of her vehicle.
Officer Anthony Johnson and Officer Hutson were called to Knollwood Drive at the request of fire and EMS personnel after a driver identified as Tara Nicole Marlow, 36, of Bremen was passed out behind the wheel of her vehicle.
Firefighter Jerry Forest told Johnson that he believed Marlow was under the influence of some type of drug although he observed a partially consumed bottle of liquor, yet he did not detect the smell of alcohol on her, the report said.