A woman was arrested Feb. 15 in connection to a debit card theft that took place Jan. 22
The victim told police his card had been stolen from Stix Bar and Grill in Villa Rica. After giving his Suntrust debit card to the bartender to pay his tab, he never saw it again.
According to the victim, the bartender advised that she did not know what happened to the card, but she did not have it, the report said. After verifying with police, the bartender was indeed not the one who stole the debit card.
The victim said he checked his bank account on Jan. 23 and noticed that he had a transaction for the amount of $188.18 from White Eagle Smoke Shop in Villa Rica. According to the report, the victim proceeded to call Suntrust to notify them of his stolen card.
While on the phone, he checked his account again to find that there were two more transactions of $103 and $70 at LS The Corner Store. The total amount charged was $361.18
It was later determined that the victim’s card was stolen by Kayla Brooke Craft, 29, of Temple and Troy Douglas Sparks, 32. Both were identified by Detective Weingarten of the Villa Rica Criminal Investigations Division.
The victim advised that he wanted to press charges on the person who stole his debit card, per the report.
Craft was released from the Carroll County Jail on $9,000 bond two days after her arrest. Sparks is still wanted.
