A Villa Rica woman was arrested Thursday by Carroll County Sheriff deputies after allegedly shooting another woman in the thigh.
Dara Michelle Carson, 52, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of methamphetamine, according to a sheriff's office report.
At approximately 2:46 p.m., deputies arrived at 517 Harlan Lane Road due to a call about a possible shooting.
When deputies got to the scene, they removed all occupants from the house. According to the deputies report, the caller, Brittany Blankenship, told the deputies that both the victim and shooter had fled the scene.
The shooter was later identified as Carson, and the victim was later identified as Jacqueline Dunn.
Blankenship told the deputies that she, Carson, Dunn, and some other people had been in the bedroom talking. Then, Carson pulled out a firearm and began showing it off.
Carson pointed the gun in Dunn’s direction and fired, Blankenship said, hitting Dunn in her left thigh.
But Carson denied shooting Dunn, the report says.
After getting witness statements, investigators arrived on scene and took over the case.
Deputies then began to search for Carson. Once she was located, she was arrested for aggravated assault and taken to the Carroll County jail.
During intake, deputies found a small bag containing suspected methamphetamine on her person. So, a count of possession of methamphetamine was added to her charges.
As of Friday, Carson is still in jail. Her bond has been denied.
