A Carrollton woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly attempting to set her house on fire while her husband was still inside.
Lisa Marie Yancey was charged with arson (first degree) and battery (family violence).
On Dec. 28, officers were called to a Crews Road residence about a domestic dispute. When police got to the residence, they met with the husband, later identified as David Yancey.
David Yancey told officers that his wife, Lisa, was upset with him because he refused to buy her a new phone because she broke hers.
David Yancey alleged that Lisa became combative and started to strike and scratch him as well as hit him in the face and body.
According to officers, David Yancey’s body did have visible scratches on his that he would not have been able to do himself.
David Yancey then told officers that Lisa attempted to set their room on fire. When officers went inside the room, they said they could see visible smoke inside the residence.
The fire department was then requested.
According to the report, Lisa allegedly took a torch and lit a chair on fire, but David Yancey was able to smother the fire out with rags.
Officers say they saw burnt marks in the chair, which was photographed and added to evidence.
When officers asked David Yancey where Lisa was, he told officers that she had ran off into the woods when he told her he was going to call the police.
Officers then walked into the wood line, where they saw Lisa lying in pine straw just inside the woods. Officers gave Lisa Yancey a loud verbal command to show her hands, but she refused, officers said.
Officers said they then attempted to pick Lisa Yancey up, but said she still refused to comply. Lisa was then placed into handcuffs and taken to the Carroll County jail.
As of Wednesday, Lisa Yancey is still in jail and her bond has not been set. Warrants will be obtained for Lisa Yancey’s arrest and the report will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
