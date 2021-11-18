A Carrollton woman was arrested Wednesday by Carrollton Police who say she admitted to stealing from a local store.
Monica Chappell was charged with criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting, and possession of methamphetamine.
According to a Carrollton police spokesperson, officers were conducting a shoplifting investigation at 1735 South Park St.
While there, officers were told of a separate shoplifting case that was happening on the other side of the building.
The shoplifter, later identified as Chappell, was located and detained, according to officers. Officers say once detaining Chappell, she admitted to stealing from the store.
Officers also found Chappell to be in violation of a criminal trespass order.
Chappell was then taken to the Carroll County jail. And during a search by one of the jail staff, an amount of suspected methamphetamine was found on her person, and she was charged accordingly.
As of Thursday, Chappell is still in jail. Her bond has not been set.
