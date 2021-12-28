A Powder Spring’s woman was arrested Thursday after crashing a vehicle that was allegedly reported stolen.
Kadeisha Nache’a Johnson, 28, was charged with theft by taking by Carrollton police for the motor vehicle stolen from the Scott Evans dealership.
Johnson was also charged with false name to officer, falsify ID document, and identify fraud.
City officials say that Johnson gave officers a false name and used someones identity and ID document without their permission.
At approximately 12:31 p.m., Georgia State Patrol, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and two vehicles were involved in a multi-vehicle chase that resulted in a natural gas break.
According to the incident report, the vehicle driven by Johnson, was reported stolen from Scotts Evan Nissan of Carrollton.
The second vehicle annotated in the Georgia State Police’s report was driven by the victim, later identified as Paul Dewitt, 58 of Villa Rica.
The report also indicates that Dewitt was traveling northbound on State Route 61 in the right lane, and had slowed down to a stop for law enforcement, as troopers were utilizing their emergency equipment.
Johnson, however, was traveling north on State Route 61, actively fleeing from law enforcement.
Deputies say that during the chase, Johnson was “driving recklessly by weaving in and out of traffic, causing her vehicle to hit Dewitt’s vehicle on the left front side.”
According to the incident report, area of impact was in the right northbound lane of State Route 61 and was recorded digitally.
The chase resulted in one of the vehicles crashing into the mobile home site, and the other vehicle crashing into a natural gas line.
No injuries were reported at the time from any of the involved parties. And shortly after, Johnson was apprehended.
As of Tuesday, Johnson has been released.
