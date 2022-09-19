A Carrollton woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly breaking into a woman’s car on Hay's Mill Road.
Jasmine Cospy, 21, of Carrollton, was arrested September 18 and charged with a felony for entering an automobile with intent to commit theft.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A Carrollton woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly breaking into a woman’s car on Hay's Mill Road.
Jasmine Cospy, 21, of Carrollton, was arrested September 18 and charged with a felony for entering an automobile with intent to commit theft.
According to a Carrollton Police Department police report, officers responded to South of Maple Apartments located at 460 Hay's Mill Road at 1:59 p.m on Sunday in reference to an “entering auto” that had just occurred.
According to dispatch, the victim was outside the AA building and the alleged suspect, Cospy, was around the corner of the building, per the report.
According to the report, the victim told police that an unknown woman had just entered her vehicle and stole her cell phone charger valued at $5.
Through investigation, Cospy admitted to the theft while under Miranda, per the report. Cospy was transported to the Carroll County Jail where she still remains with no bond set.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.