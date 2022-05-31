A Temple woman was arrested by the Temple Police Department after committing thefts at four different locations around Carroll County.
Amber Joann Clark, 35, of Temple, was charged with four counts of theft by taking and four counts of criminal trespass.
On May 16, Temple officers responded to a burglary that had already occurred at a residence in the 500 block of Centerpoint Road.
According to the report, the victim left on May 14 to go on vacation and received a call from his neighbor the next day stating that there was a woman allegedly in his outbuilding carrying a gas can, later identified as Clark.
When the owner of the residence returned, he noticed a motorcycle helmet, a Harley Davidson plaque, a Pewter ashtray and a plant missing from his back porch with a total value of $100, per the report.
A couple living at a different residence in the 500 block of Centerpoint Road reported that they had three hanging flower baskets stolen from their residence, per the report.
When Lieutenant James Hollowood completed his shift, he rode past the suspect’s home and saw what he believed to be the hanging flower baskets the complainants said were stolen sitting on the porch, per the report. After he recovered them he returned them to the owner.
Hollowood spoke with a female victim on May 23 who stated that on May 16 she had a custom pot with a plant in it stolen from her porch at her house on School House Lane in Temple.
She showed Hollowood a photo of the plant and thought it may be the same suspect from the recent theft and property recovery. Hollowood told her he would check the residence of the offender and if the pot was located he would recover it, the report said.
Hollowood went by Clark’s address and saw the pot on the steps leading to the porch. He asked Clark’s mother for permission to recover the pot and then returned it to its owner.
On May 17, a complainant living at a residence in Whitesburg reported a theft that had already occurred. The complainant told police that before he left there were a pair of snake boots and a tackle box next to the driveway and when he returned the items were missing, per the report.
The total value of the missing items from the Whitesburg residence were $860.
Clark is currently in the Carroll County Jail after being denied bond.
According to Hollowood, he still has some property that was recovered that he has not found owners for. He said he does not know if the property was stolen in Temple, Carroll County, or Haralson County since part of Temple crosses into Haralson County.
