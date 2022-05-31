A Villa Rica woman was arrested by the Carrollton Police Department after it was alleged that she intentionally rammed her vehicle into a man’s vehicle and then allegedly attempted to run him over.
Officer Charles Coats of the Carrollton Police Department responded to Arby’s, 1322 South Park Street, on May 28 in reference to an aggravated assault.
The call originally was dispatched as a hit and run crash with Officer Daniel Detwiler already on the scene investigating the incident, according to the report.
Shortly after, Detwiler said over the police radio that this incident was discovered to be an intentional aggravated assault against the complainant, according to the police report.
He was able to provide a tag number and description of the vehicle which was a red 2017 Toyota Corolla, driven by Robin Hester, 33, of Villa Rica.
The report stated that the victim and Hester do not know each other.
Coats was able to find the vehicle on Flock, an automatic license plate reader, as it just fled the scene at 3:38 p.m. traveling northbound on South Park Street, per the report. The Flock image showed the car dragging its front bumper.
Detwiler gave out a BOLO on the vehicle where Carroll County deputies were able to locate the vehicle on East College Street in Bowdon.
According to the victim, he was sitting at the red light on South Park Street behind the suspect vehicle, waiting to turn left onto Central High Road.
The victim said when the light turned green, Hester allegedly failed to go, and he could see through her rear window that she was looking at her phone and not paying attention.
The victim honked his horn at Hester so she could see that the light was green. Once both he and Hester turned onto Central High Road, he pulled into the parking lot of Express Oil, where Hester allegedly turned into the parking lot of Home Depot.
The victim said he pulled out of the Express Oil parking lot and entered the Home Depot entrance, where he saw Hester again, who stopped and waved for him to go in front of her, which he did.
According to the victim, Hester allegedly “immediately” sped up and rammed his vehicle from the rear, per the report.
He then pulled into the parking lot of Arby’s to pull over and began to get out of the vehicle, where Hester allegedly followed him at a high rate of speed and intentionally rammed into the rear of his vehicle again, the report said.
The victim exited his vehicle to go speak with Hester “to see what was going on with her.”
According to the victim, Hester allegedly intentionally sped up again and drove directly towards him, trying to run him over. Hester nearly missed him and was able to get out of the way but injured his back in the process, the report said.
The victim advised “the entire rear bumper and passenger side panel would have to be replaced, which would be well over $500.”
The incident was captured on surveillance video footage and was consistent with the victim’s statement other than a tree blocking where the suspect almost intentionally struck him, the report said.
Hester was arrested for aggravated assault and criminal damage to property in the second degree.
After speaking to the victim, four witnesses, and reviewing video footage, it was determined that the offense of aggravated assault was appropriate due to the fact that Hester “did use an object which, when used offensively against a person, is likely to or actually does result in serious bodily injury,” the report said.
Authorities say Hester “used her vehicle to intentionally crash into the vehicle of the victim multiple times and once more while he was standing outside of his vehicle, almost striking him.” Police say that Hester then fled the scene.
The criminal damage to property in the second degree charge was instituted due to the fact that Hester allegedly intentionally damaged the property of the victim without his consent and the damage exceeds $500, per the report.
Hester is currently in the Carroll County Jail with no bond set.
