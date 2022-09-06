Villa Rica Wildcats - RB/DB Devon Barnes - Rushed 16 times for 132 yards and a touchdown and forced a fumble on defense in a 29-17 win over Northgate

Temple Tigers - QB Cam Vaughn - Rushed for 241 yards and three touchdowns, also passed for 111 yards and one touchdown in a 44-19 win over Chattooga

Bowdon Red Devils - QB Robert McNeal - Rushed for two touchdowns including a long run of 54 yards, also passed for a touchdown in a 35-0 win over Bremen

Carrollton Trojans - RB Bryce Hicks - Finished with 212 all-purpose yards including 104 yards and a touchdown rushing and 108 yards receiving in a 23-6 win over Rome

