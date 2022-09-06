Oxford, Al. — The University of West Georgia men’s and women’s cross country teams started their season at the Jacksonville State Foothills Invitational in Oxford, Alabama on Friday.
UWG’s men finished ninth with a total of 236 points. The Wolves had three athletes place top-70 in the 5K race.
Timothy Feezor led the way for West Georgia, as the senior crossed the line in 16:35.31, which was good enough for a 38th-placed finish. Sophomore Trenton Jackson came in at number 50 with a time of 16:52.57, while senior Derek Gallardo finished five spots behind Jackson at 55, with a time of 17:03.32.
Mehari Van der Riet was the top freshman for the Wolves. The Orlando native finished his first collegiate race 66th with a time of 17:20.75.
“Our gentlemen ran hard today; I have no doubt,” said Coach Bailey. “But, I am certain they will shine much brighter in the more standard, longer 8K and 10K races.”
As for the women’s team, West Georgia finished the race 13th overall with a total of 415 points. UWG was without standout Coley Branum, sophomore Joycelyn Tifrea, and freshman Catherine Greer.
“We had three ladies out today, so we were really relying on our freshman,” said Coach Bailey. “I felt that they stepped up.”
Adela Belohlavova was the first West Georgia runner to cross the finish line in the women’s 4K, finishing in 16:22.43 which was good enough for a 62nd place finish. Freshman Linda Vasquez was the second UWG runner to finish with a time of 17:00.89, giving the Wolves two top-100 finishers.
Junior Kendal Sparks and freshman Madeline Gaskin finished with times of 17:23.96 and 17:35.46 respectively.
“Obviously, we would like to finish higher in the standings, but this race gave us some insight into what we need to work on next — and that we need to get everyone healthy,” said Coach Bailey.
Both teams of Wolves will be back in action on September 16th at the Falcon Classic in Montevallo, Alabama.
