UWG Cross Country started off the season at the Foothills Invitational. The men’s team placed ninth, and the women’s team placed 13th with three key runner absent. Pictured is junior Mayra Meraz.

 Photo Courtesy UWG Athletics

Oxford, Al. — The University of West Georgia men’s and women’s cross country teams started their season at the Jacksonville State Foothills Invitational in Oxford, Alabama on Friday.

UWG’s men finished ninth with a total of 236 points. The Wolves had three athletes place top-70 in the 5K race.

