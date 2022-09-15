The West Georgia men's and women's cross-country programs are set to compete at the Falcon Classic in Montevallo, Alabama on Friday (Sept. 16), with the men's 8k race set to begin at 9:00 a.m. and the women's 5k set for 9:45 a.m.
The race will feature over ten teams for both groups, providing an ample amount of competition.
"I am excited about this race because it is the conference course and I discovered last week that not a single person on either team has ever seen this course" said Head Coach Ryan Bailey. "It has been a couple of years since we have been to Montevallo. It's really important for our athletes to see the course and prepare mentally for the conference meet."
The men's team comes into Friday's meet after placing ninth at the Jacksonville State Foothills Invitational two weekends ago. Timothy Feezor was the first Wolf to cross the finish line with a time of 16:35.31, finishing the 5k run 38th overall.
On the women's side of things, the Wolves finished in 13th place at the Jacksonville State Foothills invitational. Junior Adela Belohlavova led the way for the Wolves, finishing 62nd with a time of 16:22.43.
