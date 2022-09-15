UWG Women's XC Start

 Photo by Zach Bias

The West Georgia men's and women's cross-country programs are set to compete at the Falcon Classic in Montevallo, Alabama on Friday (Sept. 16), with the men's 8k race set to begin at 9:00 a.m. and the women's 5k set for 9:45 a.m.

The race will feature over ten teams for both groups, providing an ample amount of competition.

