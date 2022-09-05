DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A second straight 1-0 loss was the fate of the UWG soccer team on Sunday as the Wolves fell to Embry-Riddle on the road in non-conference action.
West Georgia (1-2) dropped back-to-back games on their weekend road trip to Florida, taking on a pair of strong contenders from the Sunshine State Conference.
For the first 20 minutes of the contest, the defense for both sides shined as Embry-Riddle had the lone shot on goal for either side. Things changed, however, in the 22nd minute when Marie Myhrvold Seim dribbled a nice lead pass into the open and caught Haley Brinkman out of position to score the first goal of the game, and her third of the season. The Eagles finished the half with six shots, and held the Wolves to just two shots total and zero on goal. They also held the Wolves to zero corner kicks while taking six of their own.
In the second half, it was more of the same. Embry-Riddle continued to dominate the offensive categories, taking six more shots, giving them 12 for the match. The Eagles also forced eight more corner kicks in the second half, giving them 14 on the game to West Georgia's one. The lone goal from the first half would be enough for the Eagles, as they took the match by a final score of 1-0.
The Wolves finished the match taking just four shots, with the lone one on target coming from the foot of freshman Catherine Reeves.
West Georgia will return home next week for their home opener against non-conference opponent Georgia College. Kick off is set for 7p.m. from University Stadium.
