Michael Zabetakis vs UWF

Michael Zabetakis led UWG with 19 points on Wednesday, but a tough night beyond the arc and behind the stripe led to UWG's first loss since January 2.

 UWG Athletics

PENSACOLA, Fla. — After a hard fought 40 minutes of basketball, the UWG men's basketball team saw their six-game winning streak come to an end after a 79-75 loss to the West Florida Argonauts on Wednesday night.

The Wolves dominated the glass, out-rebounding the Argos by 10, but struggled on the offensive end, shooting 40% from the field and 16.7% from three in the four-point loss.

