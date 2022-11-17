The first conference game of the season turned into an old fashioned shootout between the University of West Georgia men's basketball team and the Montevallo Falcons, with the Wolves coming out on top 80-75.

The first half was as back and forth as it gets, with both teams trading baskets for the final two minutes. The Wolves held the lead for most of the half, spending 14 of the 20 minutes of the half with the lead.

