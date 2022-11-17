The first conference game of the season turned into an old fashioned shootout between the University of West Georgia men's basketball team and the Montevallo Falcons, with the Wolves coming out on top 80-75.
The first half was as back and forth as it gets, with both teams trading baskets for the final two minutes. The Wolves held the lead for most of the half, spending 14 of the 20 minutes of the half with the lead.
West Georgia (1-1, 1-0 GSC) got out to an early 18-11 thanks to a trio of three pointers from Kolten Griffin, Michael Zabetakis, and Zawdie Jackson early in the half. The Falcons (1-2, 0-1 GSC) clawed right back into the contest going on a 12-4 run in the next 10 minutes of game time, fueled by Kendon Knight and Aidan Gardiner. The Montevallo lead grew to only three, as the teams traded baskets to end the half.
Zabetakis led the Wolves in the half with 12 points and four rebounds, while J.J. Barnes and Zawdie Jackson led the way with three assists each.
The second half proved to be even more wild, including a 12 point comeback by West Georgia.
Braxton Bertolette and the Falcons came out of the locker room on fire, with Bertolette scoring 21 points in the first 12 minutes of the half, all coming by way of the three point line, cushioning the Montevallo lead to six points at the halfway mark.
With six minutes remaining in the contest and the Wolves trailing 73-62, Zabetakis committed his fifth personal foul, forcing head coach Dave Moore to go with sophomore guard Michael Griffin off the bench. Griffin immediately hit a game changing and-one layup, cutting the Montevallo lead to 73-65. From that point, the Wolves went on a 15-2 run to end the game, including a go ahead jumper from Barnes and a lead extending layup from Jackson.
Jalen Sasser led the way for the UWG offense with 19 points, followed closely by Zabetakis with 18. Jackson and Kolten Griffin also finished in double digits in points with 12 and 11 respectively.
West Georgia shot an even 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from three point range on the evening, while knocking down nine of 11 free throws.
The Wolves are back in action next Tuesday, November 22nd when they welcome in the Christian Brothers Buccaneers. Tip off is set for 7:30p.m. from the Coliseum.
