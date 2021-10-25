The fourth-ranked West Georgia Wolves improved to 7-1 on Saturday, defeating North Greenville 34-12 on Homecoming at Ra-Lin Field.
West Georgia (7-1, 5-1 GSC) hung 468 yards of total offense, got another 300 yard passing game from Harrison Frost and held North Greenville (4-4, 1-3 GSC) under 300 yards of offense on Saturday night, earning a third straight win.
Frost, who threw for 315 yards for his fifth 300-plus yard passing performance, now has over 2,500 yards on the season, and is already fifth in UWG single-season passing history.
UWG's rushing attack had four players with at least 30 yards, led by 49 from Jace Jordan and 38 from Rajaez Mosley.
The Crusaders got on the board first, driving down the field before stalling out in the redzone, and settling for a field goal. On UWG's next drive, Jace Jordan capped off a seven-play 63-yard drive with a one-yard score, giving the Wolves a lead they would never give back.
On the next two possessions, UWG would get field goals from Omar Cervantes who connected from 30 and 34 yards to put UWG up 13-3 early in the second quarter.
With 7:03 remaining in the half, West Georgia made it a 20-3 lead on a five yard touchdown rush by Tyray Devezin, one of his two scores on the night.
North Greenville made another field goal as time expired in the half to send the teams to the break with West Georgia leading 20-6.
The Wolves came out and scored the first 14 points of the second half, the first score coming off of a 24-yard pass from Frost to Za'Tarious Anderson, making it a 27-6 game. Devezin added his second score of the night on a two-yard scamper with 5:28 left in the third.
The Crusaders found the endzone for the first time on the night with 9:12 left in the game as Cale Swift caught a five-yard pass from Kaelan Riley.
Defensively, West Georgia got one takeaway in the contest, an interception that was returned 41 yards by Javon Jackson. In tackles, the Wolves were led by Deonta Overstreet with eight tackles.
The win sets up a top-five matchup next week at Valdosta State. The Wolves and Blazers are set to kick off at 7 p.m. next Saturday at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium in the Battle for the Peach Basket.
