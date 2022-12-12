The UWG men's basketball team extended their winning streak to six on Sunday after a 63-60 win over the Auburn Montgomery Warhawks.
West Georgia (6-1, 6-0 GSC) leaned on their defense, as UWG held AUM (4-6, 3-4 GSC) to 39% from the field and 21% from three to overcome a night in where the Wolves shot 35.5% from the field and 25% from three to move to 6-0 in the conference.
"We're fortunate to win", said head coach Dave Moore. "You know, we didn't play very well especially on the offensive end, but I think that we played reasonably well defensively. I think the mark of a good team is when you win a game that you didn't play very well in. We shot 35% from the field and 25% from three and still win, you know that's a testament of our defense and making some plays at the end."
Both teams got off to a slow start offensively, with both shooting under 20% from the floor six minutes into the game. The game completely shifted in favor of the Wolves once Camron Donatlan came into the game, as the guard went on a personal 11-0 run to give UWG a 25-15 lead with 8:58 left in the fist half. A three-point play from AUM's Gilbert Croley cut the Wolves' lead down to seven momentarily, before a pair of free throws from Donatlan sparked a 10-2 run to give West Georgia their largest lead of the night at 15. From there on out, the Warhawks clawed their way back to cut the Wolves lead to 10 as we went into halftime.
West Georgia shot a pedestrian 38% from the field in the first half but held Auburn Montgomery to 29% from the floor, propelling UWG to a 37-27 lead at the half.
Zawdie Jackson made the first two buckets out of the break to extend UWG's lead to 41-27 two minutes into the second half. Afterwards, the two teams would trade baskets with the Wolves hanging on to an 11-point lead with 10:17 remaining until back-to-back buckets from AUM's Roderick Smith went on a personal 6-0 run to swing the momentum of the game. Donatlan made timely buckets over the course of the second half to keep the Warhawks at bay, before Auburn Montgomery used a 9-2 run to cut the UWG lead to one with 1:39 left.
With the score sitting at 61-60, Donatlan once again delivered for the Wolves, as a layup from the junior guard extended the lead to three. AUM had one final chance to tie the game at the buzzer but a three from their guard Sam Youngblood fell short, as West Georgia survived to win a 63-60 defensive battle.
Donatlan led the way offensively with a career-high 23 points on 8-12 shooting, while Zabetakis added 16 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
West Georgia will be back in the Coliseum on Thursday as the Wolves play host to Alabama Huntsville at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.