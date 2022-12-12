Camron Donatlan

Camron Donatlan led the Wolves with 23 points in their sixth-straight win, a 63-60 win over Auburn Montgomery.

 Photo by Bryant Gray

The UWG men's basketball team extended their winning streak to six on Sunday after a 63-60 win over the Auburn Montgomery Warhawks.

West Georgia (6-1, 6-0 GSC) leaned on their defense, as UWG held AUM (4-6, 3-4 GSC) to 39% from the field and 21% from three to overcome a night in where the Wolves shot 35.5% from the field and 25% from three to move to 6-0 in the conference.

