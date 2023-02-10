The UWG men's team will begin a massive two-game homestand on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. when they welcome the West Alabama Tigers to The Coliseum for an all-important GSC rematch.

West Georgia (16-6, 15-5 GSC) is currently tied for second place in the GSC standings and come into the matchup with UWA after an 89-66 road loss to Alabama Huntsville on Wednesday. As for West Alabama (19-4, 18-4 GSC), they come into Saturday's game standing alone at the top of the conference and is currently on a six-game winning streak with their last win coming against Delta State last Saturday.

Trending Videos