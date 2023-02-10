The UWG men's team will begin a massive two-game homestand on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. when they welcome the West Alabama Tigers to The Coliseum for an all-important GSC rematch.
West Georgia (16-6, 15-5 GSC) is currently tied for second place in the GSC standings and come into the matchup with UWA after an 89-66 road loss to Alabama Huntsville on Wednesday. As for West Alabama (19-4, 18-4 GSC), they come into Saturday's game standing alone at the top of the conference and is currently on a six-game winning streak with their last win coming against Delta State last Saturday.
"West Alabama is a really good team and they have played consistently well all year long," said head coach Dave Moore. "They are one of the better defensive teams in our league. They play really good on-ball defense and they play good team defense because they are connected, so they make it hard on you. If we play well, we'll be there in the last three or four minutes with a chance to win."
The Wolves have dropped the last four contests to the Tigers as the last matchup between the two GSC powerhouses came back in December where UWG fell 75-67 to UWA in Livingston, Alabama. In that game, West Georgia had four players score in double figures, led by Zawdie Jackson who had a team-high 17 points, but struggled mightily from three as the Wolves shot 5-19 from deep, leading to their eight-point road loss.
The first thing that comes to mind when you think about West Alabama men's basketball is defense. For the past three years, the Tigers have sat at the top of the conference in points allowed per game and in 2022-23, West Alabama easily leads the league, allowing 61.6 points per game. With a mix of elite personnel and a solid scheme, UWA has held opponents to under 50 points four times, under 60 points seven times, and under 40% shooting nine times this season.
When West Georgia played West Alabama in their first matchup earlier this season, the Wolves were in the midst of a rough patch on the offensive end as UWG only averaged 63 points on 39% shooting in the three games leading up to the matchup. This time around, things are different as West Georgia has found their offensive rhythm and despite a pedestrian shooting night against Alabama Huntsville on Wednesday, the Wolves are averaging 79 points on 46% shooting in their last three games coming into the rematch with the Tigers.
Leading that offensive charge for UWG has been their two stars, Michael Zabetakis and Zawdie Jackson. After his 21-point performance against Alabama Huntsville on Wednesday, Zabetakis now sits third in the conference in scoring with 19.3 points per game on 44% shooting. The guard has scored over 20 points in four straight games and comes into Saturday's rematch averaging 25 points and five rebounds on 48% shooting over that stretch.
As for Jackson, he still sits in the top-15 within the conference in points and assists, averaging 15 points and 3.8 assists on 48% shooting. Jackson has been consistent all season, as he's nearly accounting for 20 points per game for coach Moore's squad but against the Chargers on Wednesday, Jackson had an uncharacteristic performance as the sophomore finished with four points and one assist. The Wolves will need their star duo of Zabetakis and Jackson to be in attack mode all game long in order to score an adequate amount of points against West Alabama.
UWA prides themselves on the defensive side of the ball, but offensively, the Tigers have four players that are averaging double-digit points, led by 6'4" forward Shadarrion Allen. West Alabama likes to spread the wealth offensively but Allen has been the Tigers' number one scoring option all season long as the forward leads the team in scoring with 14.0 points per game on 48.7% shooting. Allen is not only a great scorer but he is very active on the backboards as well as he ranks second on the team in rebounds per game with 5.9. In the first game against West Georgia, the senior scored a game-high 18 points on 50% shooting and grabbed five rebounds.
Next to Allen in West Alabama's frontcourt is forward Terry Durham. Standing at 6'6", Durham is one of the better rebounders in the conference as he leads the Tigers and sits third in the GSC with 7.7 rebounds per game. On top of his rebounding skills, the junior is averaging 13.4 points per game on 54% shooting which ranks third on the team. Durham gets majority of his points in the paint as the forward is very prolific around the rim, creating interesting matchups with UWG bigs, Kolten Griffin, Jalen Sasser, and Amari Davis.
"Offensively, West Alabama is deliberate in the half court," coach Moore continued. "They'll get out in transition and run when they create turnovers but they control the pace of the game very well and all of that is predicated on getting defensive stops. Knowing when to run and then knowing when to put on the brakes and execute, they do a great job of that."
Tip-off for Saturday's game is set for 2:00 p.m.
