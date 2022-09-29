It is another weekend of home soccer for the University of West Georgia, as the Delta State Lady Statesmen will make the trip over to Carrollton on Friday night for Gulf South Conference action.
The Wolves (5-3-1, 3-1-1 GSC) come in riding high after securing four points in GSC play last week, including a draw with then 13th-ranked Lee. Hillary Resendiz continues to lead the offensive attack, with three goals now on the season, with Catherine Reeves, Kenna Kay, and Janaisia Smith having also scored multiple goals on the season. As a team, West Georgia is tied for seventh in the Gulf South Conference in goals scored, and ranks eighth in shots with 99 on the season.
Defensively, the Wolves have allowed the third fewest goals in the conference, surrendering just seven on the year. That effort has been charged by junior keeper, Haley Brinkman. Brinkman has made every start in goal, except for Sunday against Shorter, and has been dominant for the UWG defense, allowing just six goals on 75 shots faced. This dominant play in net has led the Wolves to a 0.78 goals allowed per game average, which ranks third in the Gulf South Conference.
Delta State (6-5, 3-3 GSC) comes in following a 2-1 loss to Alabama Huntsville on their home field Sunday, after carrying a lead into the 75th minute.
The Lady Statesmen have a two-headed attack in Jae'lasha Julien and Ella McQueen who have led the offensive charge, both scoring three goals a piece. Rainey Niles is the only other Lady Statesmen with multiple goals this season. As a team, Delta State ranks inside the top five in goals scored in the conference with 19.
Much like the Wolves, Delta State has used the same keeper for much of the year, Bailey Daugherty. She has made all 11 starts in the net for the Lady Statesmen this season, securing 25 saves, and allowing just 10 goals. Delta State comes in allowing just 0.92 goals per game, which ranks fifth in the Gulf South Conference.
The Wolves and Lady Statesmen have squared off 15 times on the pitch in program history, with West Georgia holding the all time record 12-3. Their most recent matchup was in the opening round of the 2021 Gulf South Conference Tournament, where the Wolves advanced after a 0-0 draw, and advanced on penalty kicks.
Kickoff is set for 5p.m. from University Field.
