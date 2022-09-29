It is another weekend of home soccer for the University of West Georgia, as the Delta State Lady Statesmen will make the trip over to Carrollton on Friday night for Gulf South Conference action.

The Wolves (5-3-1, 3-1-1 GSC) come in riding high after securing four points in GSC play last week, including a draw with then 13th-ranked Lee. Hillary Resendiz continues to lead the offensive attack, with three goals now on the season, with Catherine Reeves, Kenna Kay, and Janaisia Smith having also scored multiple goals on the season. As a team, West Georgia is tied for seventh in the Gulf South Conference in goals scored, and ranks eighth in shots with 99 on the season.

