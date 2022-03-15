With rain in the forecast for the majority of the day on Wednesday, UWG head baseball coach Jeff Smith has announced that Wednesday's originally scheduled game at North Georgia has been postponed.
The Wolves and the Nighthawks will make up the game on Tuesday, April 26. First pitch on that day will be at 5:00 p.m. This makes the third game in the past week to be postponed or canceled.
Last Tuesday, the Wolves were unable to play at Georgia College due to rain. Over the weekend, the Wolves were forced to push and eventually cancel the first game of the series against Shorter.
West Georgia will now turn its sights back into Gulf South Conference play this weekend, taking on Delta State at 1 p.m. on Saturday for a doubleheader and Sunday at 1 p.m. for a single game.
