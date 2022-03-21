Another midweek baseball game has fallen victim to the weather forecast as head coach Jeff Smith announced today that Wednesday's road contest at Miles has been canceled.
The Wolves have now had three straight midweek games rained out.
Smith and the Wolves now set their sights on a three-game weekend series at West Alabama. The Wolves and Tigers begin play on Friday evening at 5 p.m. before concluding the series with a Saturday doubleheader that begins at 2 p.m.
