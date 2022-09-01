UWG VB Concord Classic

UWG's volleyball team will travel to Athens, West Virginia today to compete in the Concord Classic, starting at 10 a.m.

 Photo by Josh Cato

For the second consecutive week, UWG volleyball will hit the road as the Wolves travel to Athens, W.Va. for the 2022 Concord Classic today.

West Georgia will kick off the Friday tournament with a matchup against Bluefield State that's set for 10:00 a.m., before they hit the courts again at 2:00 p.m. for a battle against California University of Pennsylvania. The tournament will conclude on Saturday but not before UWG plays two more matches against Concord at 10:00 a.m. and Indiana University of Pennsylvania at 12:00 p.m.

