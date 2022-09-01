For the second consecutive week, UWG volleyball will hit the road as the Wolves travel to Athens, W.Va. for the 2022 Concord Classic today.
West Georgia will kick off the Friday tournament with a matchup against Bluefield State that's set for 10:00 a.m., before they hit the courts again at 2:00 p.m. for a battle against California University of Pennsylvania. The tournament will conclude on Saturday but not before UWG plays two more matches against Concord at 10:00 a.m. and Indiana University of Pennsylvania at 12:00 p.m.
The Wolves come into the Concord Classic after going 1-2 at the Erskine Invitational last weekend. Emilee Harris, Zoë LaBreche, and Caitlin Frazee led West Georgia offensively, as the trio combined for 101 kills in the three matches, while Frazee also added eight blocks. Defensively, UWG was led by Sydney Blackmon who racked up 61 digs over the weekend, putting her fourth in the conference for total digs and second in the conference in digs per set with 4.69.
It was a historic weekend for Emilee Harris as she etched her name into the UWG volleyball history books. Harris recorded 37 digs over the weekend, which propelled her over 1,000 career digs, making the Canton native just the seventh player in UWG volleyball history to reach that milestone.
The Bluefield State Bulldogs (1-1) come into Friday's matchup against the Wolves after a four-set win over Johnson & Wales on Sunday and a three-set loss to UVA Wise on Tuesday. Through two matches, Outside Hitter Kateryna Dashevska stands out for the Bulldogs, as the sophomore leads Bluefield State in kills with 27 on a .313 hitting percentage, service aces with five, and digs with 20.
After dropping their first match of the season, California University of Pennsylvania (2-1) bounced back, by winning their last two matches of the California (PA) Vulcan Invitational, bringing momentum into this weekend's tournament. The Vulcan's offense was on full display in their last two matches, as they accumulated 109 kills on a .223 hitting percentage in their wins over Lake Erie and Bloomsburg.
Outside Hitter Kaylin Burkey leads the way offensively as the senior has racked up 33 kills and 11 service aces through three matches, while Middle Hitter Sophie Johnson and Outside Hitter Allie Droneberger dominated the net with 11 and 10 blocks, respectively.
The Concord Bulldogs (0-4) come into this weekend's tournament looking for their first win of the season after going winless at the Queens Classic this past weekend. After the opening weekend of the season, Outside Hitter Hannah Steele leads the Bulldogs in kills with 29, while Outside Hitter Gracie Brackney and Defensive Specialist Kaylee Spees have starred defensively, as the duo has combined for 75 digs.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania (2-0) comes to Athens, West Virginia as one of two undefeated teams in the tournament. The Crimson Hawks are coming off a dominant opening weekend where they only dropped a total of two sets in their wins over Jefferson and East Stroudsburg.
Middle Hitter Caroline Walsh shined in the two matches as the senior combined for 25 kills on a .346 hitting percentage, while also racking up five blocks. After a career-high 821 assists last season, Setter Leah Henderson picked up right where she left off as the senior dished out 42 assists in both matches for IUP.
First serve for Friday's matchup against Bluefield State and California University of Pennsylvania is set for 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., while first serve for Saturday's matchup against Concord and Indiana University of Pennsylvania is set for 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.
