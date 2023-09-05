Wolves' volleyball ends opening weekend with win

Sarah Pipping led the Wolves with a career-high 19 kills on a .333 hitting percentage in Saturday’s capping win over Albany State.

 Photo by Darrell Redden

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The University of West Georgia Volleyball team opened up their 2023 season by splitting day one of the Bobcat Classic with a win over Southern Wesleyan and a loss to Young Harris, before concluding their weekend action with a 3-1 win over the Albany State Golden Rams on Saturday afternoon.

UWG played a complete match against Southern Wesleyan in the season opener as the Wolves accumulated 45 kills on a .230 hitting percentage, while holding the Warriors to 39 kills on a .60 hitting percentage. The efficiency took a dip in match two against Young Harris, resulting in the first loss of the season for the Wolves.