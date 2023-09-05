Wolves' volleyball ends opening weekend with win

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The University of West Georgia Volleyball team opened up their 2023 season by splitting day one of the Bobcat Classic with a win over Southern Wesleyan and a loss to Young Harris, before concluding their weekend action with a 3-1 win over the Albany State Golden Rams on Saturday afternoon.
UWG played a complete match against Southern Wesleyan in the season opener as the Wolves accumulated 45 kills on a .230 hitting percentage, while holding the Warriors to 39 kills on a .60 hitting percentage. The efficiency took a dip in match two against Young Harris, resulting in the first loss of the season for the Wolves.
We did some great things today that show the growth our program is having,” said head coach Kara Hellmann. “It’s always fun to win the first match of the season,” Hellmann continued.
Match One vs. Southern Wesleyan
West Georgia got out to a fast start in the first set as a kill from Sanai Young gave the Wolves an 8-2 lead to begin before Southern Wesleyan found their rhythm and went on a 6-2 run to cut UWG’s lead to 10-8. The Wolves responded quickly as a service ace from Zoë LaBreche sparked a 7-2 run for West Georgia, extending their lead to 17-10. The Warriors fired back with three straight points of their own, but their momentum was halted by a kill from Marley Staats, putting the set out of reach as West Georgia went on to win it, 25-18.
The second set was a completely different story than the first as Southern Wesleyan blitzed UWG, by going on a 16-3 run to begin the set. Despite being down by 13 points, the Wolves didn’t concede the set as they went on a 13-3 run of their own but the early deficit would be too much to overcome as they fell, 25-18.
After a rocky second set, a service ace from Ashley Barnes and a kill from LaBreche swung the momentum back to West Georgia to begin the third. Moments later, another kill from LaBreche began an 8-2 run for UWG, putting them up seven mid-way through the set. The Wolves continued to put pressure on the Warriors after a kill from Taylor Allen and back-to-back service aces from Isabela Segoviano made it a 17-8 game. Southern Wesleyan fought to cut their deficit to five until a kill from Sarah Pipping won the set for the Wolves, 25-18.
West Georgia controlled the fourth set from the opening serve as a LaBreche charged 8-3 run put UWG in a healthy spot to begin. The Warriors punched back, by scoring three straight points before Caitlin Frazee stole the momentum right back as a kill from the graduate student sparked another 8-3 run for the Wolves. With the score sitting at 16-9, West Georgia kept their foot firmly on the gas and went on to win the set, 25-16 to clinch the match.
LaBreche led the way for the Wolves with a career-high 17 kills on a .366 hitting percentage, 11 digs, and four blocks, while Young picked up seven kills and seven blocks.
Match 2 vs. Young Harris
West Georgia dominated the first set, beginning with a 10-2 run that was capped off by a Staats kill. Moments later, after back-to-back points scored by Young Harris, Staats and the Wolves reapplied pressure on the Mountain Lions as another kill from the sophomore sparked a 7-1 run, putting the set out of reach. Young slammed the door with a kill, winning the set for UWG, 25-19.
The second set was competitive from the beginning as Young Harris won the race to 10 by one point. The Mountain Lions later took their largest lead of the set at 18-13 until the Wolves scored four of the next five points to cut the deficit to two. UWG would go on to cut their deficit to one before Young Harris’ Faith Kelly clinched the set for the Mountain Lions.
West Georgia got out to a slow start in the third set, falling behind 16-9. Down seven, Pipping injected life into the Wolves with a powerful kill which began a massive 13-3 run, giving UWG a 21-19 lead late in the set and forcing a Young Harris timeout. Out of the break, the Mountain Lions re-grasped the momentum and went on to win the set, 25-23.
LaBreche led the way again with 13 kills in match two while Pipping added nine. Taylor Allen also gave UWG an offensive lift with a career-high four service aces.
Match 3 vs. Albany State
The University of West Georgia Volleyball team ended the Bobcat Classic on a high note with a 3-1 win over the Albany State Golden Rams on Saturday afternoon.
UWG (2-1, 0-0) had their cleanest hitting performance of the weekend as the Wolves put down 52 kills on a .268 hitting percentage, while holding Albany State (0-3, 0-0) to 34 kills on a .102 hitting percentage.
Pipping led the Wolves with a career-high 19 kills on a .333 hitting percentage, while Allen added a career-high five service aces, five blocks, and six kills.
“We will get back in the practice gym this week, and look forward to hosting our tournament this weekend and getting to play in the Coliseum for the first time this season,” Hellmann concluded.
West Georgia will be back in action and make their long-awaited return to the Coliseum on Friday when they open up the UWG 2023 Tournament, with matchups against Concord and Emory & Henry at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
