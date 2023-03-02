BSB Sam_Ladner

UWG’s Sam Ladner led off a 14-1 win over Georgia College and State University with a double and a stolen base.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The University of West Georgia baseball team concluded their five game road trip with a victory, defeating the Georgia College and State Bobcats 14-1 at John Kurtz Field.

UWG used 15 hits, their second consecutive game with double digit hits, and excellent bullpen pitching in route to their 10th win of the season.

