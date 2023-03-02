MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The University of West Georgia baseball team concluded their five game road trip with a victory, defeating the Georgia College and State Bobcats 14-1 at John Kurtz Field.
UWG used 15 hits, their second consecutive game with double digit hits, and excellent bullpen pitching in route to their 10th win of the season.
The Wolves (10-3, 4-2 GSC) got started in the very first inning of the ballgame as Sam Ladner led off with a double and a stolen base. After Cade Hohl walked and stole second, Anthony Calabro delivered the game’s first run on a sac fly to deep right center. One batter later, Logan Fink singled through the right side to score Hohl, putting the Wolves up 2-0 before Georgia College (3-9, 2-1 PBC) had a chance to hit.
The Bobcats did get two runners on in that first inning, but starter Andrew Smith stranded the pair, preserving the 2-0 lead.
UWG went right back to work in the second, striking for three runs thanks to Ladner’s first home run of the season. Smith sat the Bobcats down in order in the bottom half, sending the Wolves to the third with a 5-0 lead.
Henry Daniels was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning followed by a Calabro walk. Fink delivered another RBI base hit, this time scoring two. Cooper Prince laid down a beautiful bunt single to move Fink to third, and Jared Emory singled up the middle to drive in Fink. Smith once again stranded a pair of runners on the bags in the bottom of the third, and the Wolves led 8-0 going to the fourth inning.
It seemed like the fourth would be the first without a UWG score until Calabro singled with two outs, setting the stage for Fink. The junior from Kathleen hit his third home run of the season over the left field fence, giving him five RBI’s through the first four innings. The Bobcats got on the board for the first time in the fourth, striking for one and cutting the Wolves lead to 10-1 going into the fifth.
The bats went cold for both sides until the Wolves broke through again in the seventh as Charlie Tull doubled into the gap and came around to score on a wild pitch. The one run was all UWG would get, and Jack Rasmussen worked around a lead off single to keep the score 11-1 headed to the eighth.
In the eighth, the Bobcats threatened after back-to-back walks from Bay Witcher to begin the inning. Witcher settled into the inning, however, and stranded two runners on, sending us to the ninth still leading 11-1.
The Wolves were not done offensively, as Calabro delivered a three run homerun with one out in the inning to put the Wolves up 14-1 going into the bottom half of the final frame. Jackson Hodnick pitched the bottom half of the ninth ,and despite giving up two singles to begin the inning, recorded three straight outs to secure the win.
Logan Fink finished 4-6 on the afternoon with a HR, while Sam Ladner finished 3-5 with a HR as well. Both players finished one leg shy of the cycle. Fink and Calabro combined for nine of the 14 runs batted in during the midweek victory.
The Wolves are back in action this weekend as they welcome the Union Bulldogs to Cole Field for a three game series. First pitch is set for Saturday, March 4, at 1 p.m.
