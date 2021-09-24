It's a short road trip for the 14th-ranked West Georgia Wolves football team this Saturday as UWG heads to Rome to take on the Shorter Hawks in Gulf South Conference action at 1 p.m.
While it may be a short trip, it's still a road game in the GSC, and the Wolves (3-0, 1-0 GSC) are ready to put their unbeaten record on the line in their first afternoon game of the season.
"We're ready to get going in our second week of conference play," said head coach David Dean at this week's weekly press conference. "We've got a big challenge in front of us because anytime you play on the road in this conference, it's a tough ordeal."
Shorter (2-1, 0-0 GSC) is in the midst of one of their most successful starts in recent history with wins over Brevard and most recently a 38-17 road win over Clark Atlanta last week.
"They went a string of two or three years, and didn't win a game, and now they're 2-1," Dean said of the Hawks. "Coach (Zach) Morrison and his staff have done an outstanding job of turning that program around. I've been impressed with how they've been recruiting, and they're bringing people in that can compete in the Gulf South Conference."
West Georgia, meanwhis 3-0 for the second time under Dean and for the 11th time in their 40-year history, and the Wolves' defense is a big part of it. West Georgia's defense is ranked fourth in the country in total defense, allowing just 192 yards of total offense per game.
The Hawks present some interesting challenges for the Wolves ahead of Saturday's game.
"The thing I'm really impressed with from Shorter is how well they can move the ball," said Dean. "They've got two tight ends who we've been impressed with, two good running backs, and their quarterback is playing very well, and they've got playmaking wide receivers."
One of the running backs Dean is referring to is the Hawks' leading rusher, Jaiden Dollard, who has rushed for 232 yards and four touchdowns.
"The thing is, he gets a lot of yards after contact," Dean said of Dollard. "So, once we make that contact, we've got to lock him up and the cavalry has got to come."
Through three games, West Georgia's leading tackler has been freshman defensive end Cody Gast, who has 16 total tackles including eight solo stops. Senior defensive end T.J. Arnold has been in the right place at the right time this season, recovering two fumbles thus far.
Offensively, the Wolves look to keep rolling against Shorter. Led by junior quarterback Harrison Frost, the Wolves erased a late deficit last week to defeat 22nd-ranked Delta State despite some adversity in the weather conditions and turnovers.
"Harrison has an incredible knack for putting everything behind him, whether it's good or bad," Dean added. "He's got the natural ability to do that, and I think it's kind of rubbing off on everyone else on our team."
Frost is in the top-25 in all of Division II in passing TDs (7), passing yards (881), passing yards per game (293.7), and completion percentage (63.3). When it comes to completions per game, Frost is inside the NCAA Top-10, ranking ninth with 25.3 completions per game.
Frost's top target this season has been senior Mechane Slade. The Roswell native is second in the league in 28th in the country in receiving touchdowns with three and his 194 receiving yards through three games is fifth in the GSC.
These weapons and more look to light up a different type of look defensively from the Hawks.
"This is a little bit different type of defense we're facing this week, Dean said. "Last week, we faced a 3-3 Stack, and this week we're facing a four man front with two linebackers in the box."
It should be another great Gulf South Conference football game when the Wolves and Hawks meet for the ninth time in program history. The Wolves lead the series 7-1, never losing to Shorter in Rome.
Kickoff from Barron Stadium is slated for 1 p.m. on Saturday.
