After two consecutive draws last weekend in Tennessee, the University of West Georgia women's soccer team will now take the Alabama tour, heading to Alabama-Huntsville on Friday and West Alabama on Sunday.
With just two weeks left in the regular season, the Wolves will look for crucial points as they look to climb the Gulf South Conference table and secure a postseason berth.
The Wolves (5-5-3, 3-3-3 GSC) had 44 shots last weekend, which was the most in any weekend all season, but managed just one goal, coming from freshman Kenna Kay. The 19 shots on goal for the Wolves were the second most over a weekend this season, behind the 27 shots on goal coming against Lee and Shorter in late September.
Last week against Union, the defense for the Wolves kept their first clean sheet for the first time since playing Spring Hill on September 16th. The back line along with keeper Haley Brinkman allowed just two shots on goal from the Bulldogs all game, and has allowed just 11 goals all season, which ranks third in the Gulf South Conference.
The Alabama-Huntsville Chargers (3-6-4, 2-4-3 GSC) come into the weekend following a 0-0-2 weekend, the same as the Wolves, and most recently a 0-0 draw against the Auburn Montgomery Warhawks. Carmen Endicott leads the Chargers offense this season, scoring four of the 13 goals this season, with Maialen Mera Torres also providing three goals on the season. In goal, Adriana Wright and Hailey Hicks have split the starting duties this season, but Wright has been in goal for the past five games, allowing eight goals in that span, while making 29 saves.
The West Alabama Tigers (7-4-1, 6-2-1 GSC) come in after a 1-0-1 weekend after fighting to a scoreless draw with Montevallo on Sunday. The Tigers have scored the sixth most goals in the conference this season, 24, with six of those coming from sophomore Dana Cruz. Cruz also has five assists on the season, giving her the team lead in points with 17.
Maria Mon has made every start in goal this season, allowing multiple goals just four times this season, while earning the Gulf South Conference Defender of the Week honor on September 13th for her performance against Spring Hill and West Florida.
Kickoff on Friday is set for 6 p.m. from Charger Park, while kickoff for Sunday is set for 2 p.m. from Tiger Stadium.
