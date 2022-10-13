UWG Soccer 10-14-22

West Georgia soccer takes on West Alabama and Alabama Huntsville this weekend.

 Photo by Josh Cato

After two consecutive draws last weekend in Tennessee, the University of West Georgia women's soccer team will now take the Alabama tour, heading to Alabama-Huntsville on Friday and West Alabama on Sunday.

With just two weeks left in the regular season, the Wolves will look for crucial points as they look to climb the Gulf South Conference table and secure a postseason berth.

