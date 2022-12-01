Paishence Collier running in Practice

UWG begins their indoor track and field season today at the BSC Panther Indoor Icebreaker in Birmingham, Ala. Pictured is Paishence Collier.

 Photo by Bryant Derricotte

The 2022-23 Indoor Track and Field season is finally set to begin on Friday when the Wolves travel to Birmingham, Ala. to compete at the BSC Panther Indoor Icebreaker.

"We have been working hard all off-season and we are very eager, and excited about the entire indoor season," said head coach Ryan Bailey.

Trending Videos