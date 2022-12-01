The 2022-23 Indoor Track and Field season is finally set to begin on Friday when the Wolves travel to Birmingham, Ala. to compete at the BSC Panther Indoor Icebreaker.
"We have been working hard all off-season and we are very eager, and excited about the entire indoor season," said head coach Ryan Bailey.
West Georgia returns many key contributors from last year's team. Amongst the returners are graduate student Brandi Boddy. Boddy is a three-time indoor track and field shot put champion, who also set a GSC record last year, while also being named first team in all weight throws in 2020. In UWG Track and Field history, Boddy owns the top five spots in the UWG shot put record book.
THROWS
Along with Boddy, senior Melita-Marie Roachford is returning for her final indoor season and will help give UWG one of the best throwing duos in the Gulf South Conference. Newcomer Daja Freeman, who transferred from Brewton-Parker college, will also make her West Georgia debut at the BSC Panther Indoor Icebreaker, while sophomores Beth Taylor and Nichole Richards will provide valuable depth to the throwing group.
SPRINTS
The duo of Kira Montefusco and Hannah Dunston has the two fastest times in school history in the 60m race, with Montefusco holding the top spot with a time of 7.74 which she set at last year's BSC Icebreaker meet. As for Dunston, she set her personal best at last year's GSC Championships. Mia Culpepper and Dasani Minter will also join Montefusco and Dunston in the 60m dash, while Newcomers Campbell Brown, Camille Gaskins, and Ayani Hinson will make their West Georgia debuts in the 60m meet.
Sophomore Shamiya Perry will join Collier, Montefusco, Gaskins, and Hinson in the 200m dash. Montefusco has the fastest time out of the bunch with a time of 26.01, which she set at the 2021 GSC Championships.
In the 400m Shamiya Perry will be the lone Wolf competing. Last year at the BSC Indoor Icebreaker, Perry finished 29th with a time of 1:03.78.
After a solid first year in the West Georgia program, sophomore Chioma Uwaomah will be back competing for the Wolves during the 60m hurdles. Uwaomah's fastest time last year in the 60m hurdles was 9.36. Senior Maniyah Thomas will also join Uwaomah in the 60m hurdles, while Freshmen T'oni Birden and Bryce Hackworth will both make their collegiate debut at this meet, with both competing in the 60m Hurdles.
West Georgia will have three relay teams competing at the BSC Icebreaker. Team one will consist of Paishence Collier, Mia Culpepper, Campbell Brown, and Shamiya Perry. The second team will consist of Hannah Dunston, Kira Montefusco, Maniyah Thomas, and Dasani Minter. The final team will feature Ayani Hinson, Camille Gaskins, Haley Trammell, and sophomore Olivia Fulford.
JUMPS
Sophomore Haley Trammell and Junior Mia Culpepper are the top two record holders at UWG in the Triple Jump event. During last year's GSC Championships, Trammell jumped 11.50m which set a new school record and earned a bronze medal. At the same meet, Culpepper jumped 11.38m which was good enough for second all-time in UWG history. Conyers Native T'oni Birden will join the two during the triple jump.
Trammell will also participate in the High Jump event alongside Olivia Fulford. Trammell also had a team high last season, setting a mark of 1.45m at the KMS Invitational. While at the University of Mobile, Fulford set a mark of 1.6m at the Al Schmidt Bulldog relay.
Paishence Collier set a school record last year in the Long Jump event, with a jump of 5.49m at the GSC Championships. Collier will be joined by Mia Culpepper, who is fourth in the West Georgia record book, with a jump of 5.40m which was set at last year's BSC Icebreaker. Dasani Minter and Birden will also compete in the Long Jump.
West Georgia's Pole Vault group will feature many new faces which will feature three freshmen in Elizabeth Osborne, Malahne Walker, and Bryce Hackworth.
The BSC Panther Icebreaker will begin December 2, at 10:00 a.m. starting off with the men's Weight.
