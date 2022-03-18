With two strong performances already in the books this outdoor season, the University of West Georgia track and field team will head to Atlanta this weekend for the Emory Spring Break Classic.
The Wolves will begin the two-day meet on Friday, March 18th, and will conclude on Saturday, March 19th. The field events are set to begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, while the track action will start at 3 p.m.
THROWS
West Georgia will have three athletes representing them in the Hammer throw event, led by Melita-Marie Roachford who comes into this weekend's meet following back-to-back first place finishes. Brandi Boddy and Beth Taylor will accompany Roachford in the hammer throw. Boddi is coming off a second-place finish in last weekend's meet with a 43.76m throw, finishing .42m behind Roachford for first.
Boddy, Roachford, and Nichole Richards will compete in the Shotput event. At the JSU Gems of the Hills Classic last weekend, Boddy placed first in the event for the ninth time in her career with a 13.09m throw. Boddy will also compete in the Javelin alongside teammates Kailani Serapion and Lexi Walton.
In the Discus throw, West Georgia will have Boddy, Roachford, Taylor, Richards, and Serapion all participating. The Wolves secured four of the five spots in the top five in last weekend's meet with Boddy at the top with a 34.78m throw.
JUMPS
Lexi Walton, Meghan Daniels, Mia Culpepper, and Paishence Collier will participate in the long jump for UWG, while Brooklyn Kierbow will be the lone representative in the Pole Vault.
In the Women's triple jump, UWG will have Culpepper, Daniels, Haley Trammell, and Shamiya Perry competing. Culpepper comes into the weekend following a personal best 11.74m triple jump at the JSU Gems of the Hills Classic, propelling the sophomore to her first collegiate first place finish.
HURDLES
In the Women's 400-meter hurdles, the Wolves will have the trio of Amani Achampong, Maniyah Thomas, and Mia Culpepper partaking in the event, while Chioma Uwaomah, Lexi Walton, and Ameah Richardson will participate in the 100-meter hurdles.
DISTANCE
Adela Belohlavova, Coley Branum, Ama Ahovi, and Alexa Quarles will all compete in the 1500 Meter Run event. Quarles will join Stephanie Beltran in the 5000 Meter Run event before Kendal Sparks takes the track for the 3000 Meter Steeplechase.
Joycleyn Tifera will return to the 800-meter race after a top-10 at the JSU Gems of the Hills Classic. Tifrea will be accompanied by teammates Adela Belohlavova, Lillian Welter, and Ama Ahovi in the event. In the 3000-meter race, West Georgia will be represented by Alexa, Branum, Sparks, and Beltran.
SPRINTS
Kira Montefusco and Samira Barnett will be the duo competing in the 200 Meter Dash before they join Uwaomah and Culpepper in the 100-meter dash, while Perry will compete in the 400-meter hurdle after her second-place finish last weekend.
RELAY
Montefusco, Daniels, Collier, and Culpepper will all team up in the 4x100m relay race as the 'A' team. The 'B' team will consist of Thomas, Perry, Richardson, and Barnett. UWG will also have their 'A' and 'B' teams compete in the 4x400 relay.
Culpepper, Collier, Perry, and Daniels will be the make-up of team 'A' while Thomas, Achampong, Trammell, and Richardson will make-up team 'B'. The Wolves will finish the relays with the 4x800 relay event with Belohlavova, Ahovi, Branum, Quarles, and Walton all participating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.