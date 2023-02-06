Peace Okeke

UWG women's basketball defeated Shorter 71-58 for their second-straight win.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

ROME, Ga. — The University of West Georgia women's basketball team won a 71-58 decision against Shorter University Saturday afternoon.

West Georgia (9-13, 8-11 GSC) had five players finish in double digits. Stephanie Torres led the way with 18 points. Freshman Aliyah Washington finished with 16, Sophia Singer added in 13, while Aniedi Nsentip and Katelyn Dunning finished with 12 and 10 respectively.

