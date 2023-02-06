ROME, Ga. — The University of West Georgia women's basketball team won a 71-58 decision against Shorter University Saturday afternoon.
West Georgia (9-13, 8-11 GSC) had five players finish in double digits. Stephanie Torres led the way with 18 points. Freshman Aliyah Washington finished with 16, Sophia Singer added in 13, while Aniedi Nsentip and Katelyn Dunning finished with 12 and 10 respectively.
Shorter (2-19, 2-16 GSC) was led by Tiara Lewis who finished with 18 points. Keyra Peters was the only other play to finish in double digits for Shorter. As a team, the Hawks only made 35.4 percent of their shots.
Both teams started the game playing even as can be. The Wolves trailed the Hawks by one, trailing 9-8 at the 4:03 mark in the first quarter. The teams traded scores and the Wolves would eventually take the lead after a pair of free throws from Washington with 1:29 remaining in the first. Shorter would end the first quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 17-12 lead heading into the second quarter.
The Wolves would start the second quarter on a 5-0 run to tie the game 17-17 after a layup by Singer and a three-pointer from Dunning. Shorter would take a 26-21 until another three from Dunning cut their lead to two. At the 4:32 mark, the Wolves used an 8-0 run to take a 29-26 lead with 3:16 left. During the final three minutes, the Wolves would score nine more points while Shorter would score eight.
The first few minutes of the third quarter were tight. The Wolves held a slim four-point lead after a layup by singer made the score 42-38 with 5:38 left to play. West Georgia used an 8-0 run during the last two minutes of the third to a 54-43 lead into the game's final frame.
The Wolves started the final quarter on a 6-0 run and pushed the lead 60-43. The Hawks attempted to claw back but the Wolves did not let up and held on to a 71-58 win.
The Wolves finished the game knocking down 44.9 percent of their shots. Shorter barely edged out the Wolves in the rebounding battle 28-27.
The Wolves are back on the road on February 8, when they travel to Huntsville, Alabama for a matchup with the UAH Chargers.
