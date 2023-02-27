MBB Zawdie vs VSU

UWG's men's basketball team will take on Valdosta State for the first round of the Gulf South Conference Tournament on Tuesday. Pictured is Zawdie Jackson against the Blazers earlier this season.

 Photo by Josh Cato

The post-season for the UWG men's basketball team is set to begin on Super Tuesday when the Wolves host the Valdosta State Blazers in The Coliseum for a 7:30 p.m. tip.

West Georgia (18-8, 17-7 GSC) comes into the GSC Quarterfinals, after ending their regular season with back-to-back wins over Mississippi College and Delta State. As for Valdosta State (18-12, 14-10 GSC), they come into the post-season after dropping a high-scoring contest, 93-81, to number one seeded Alabama Huntsville on Saturday.

