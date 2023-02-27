The post-season for the UWG men's basketball team is set to begin on Super Tuesday when the Wolves host the Valdosta State Blazers in The Coliseum for a 7:30 p.m. tip.
West Georgia (18-8, 17-7 GSC) comes into the GSC Quarterfinals, after ending their regular season with back-to-back wins over Mississippi College and Delta State. As for Valdosta State (18-12, 14-10 GSC), they come into the post-season after dropping a high-scoring contest, 93-81, to number one seeded Alabama Huntsville on Saturday.
"It's Valdosta State; It's a rivalry game, so it always adds a little juice to the game no matter when you're playing them," said head coach Dave Moore. "The second season is here and its one at a time. We're going to have to put a run together to make the NCAA tournament and the guys know that but you can't worry about that. We've got to worry about Valdosta State and all of the challenges they present because they present a lot of them."
Tuesday's matchup between the Wolves and the Blazers will be the third meeting this season between the two GSC teams, with West Georgia taking both games by a combined 17 points. UWG had two of their better offensive performances against VSU as the Wolves shot 50% from the field in the first game, winning 88-76 and 53.1% from the field and 54.5% from three in the second matchup, propelling them to a 93-88 victory.
UWG finished the regular season fourth in the conference in points allowed per game, giving up an average of just 68.9 points, which makes the Wolves one of four teams in the league to allow less than 70 points per game this year.
On the offensive end, West Georgia placed fifth in the GSC in points scored per game with 75.1 and was led offensively all season by Michael Zabetakis and Zawdie Jackson.
Zabetakis' historic 2022-23 campaign continues against the Blazers on Tuesday, as the guard finished the regular season second in the conference in scoring with 19.4 points per game on 45% shooting, making the Cumming native a serious contender for GSC Player of the Year. Coming into the postseason, Zabetakis is 95 points way from tying UWG Legend, Tom Turner, on West Georgia's All-Time scoring list and is three three-pointers away from breaking the All-Time made three-pointers record.
Against Valdosta State this season, Zabetakis has combined to score 42 points on 47% shooting. including 40% from three-point range, in two games.
As for Jackson, he's been running the show for West Georgia all year and finished his first regular season at the DII level, averaging 15.0 points, 4.0 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game on 47.3% shooting. Jackson has proven himself to be one of the best slashers in the league and gets to the free throw line at will as the 5'11" guard has taken 10 or more fouls shots in four games this year. On top of his finishing ability, Jackson is one of the best playmakers in the league, accumulating five or more assists in seven games, propelling the Stone Mountain native to fifth in the league in the category.
Valdosta State's dynamic offense is led by guard Jacolbey Owens, forward Mohamed Fofana, and forward Caden Boser. Owens is a 6'2" point guard who runs the show for the talent filled Blazer's offense as the Warner Robins native leads the team in scoring and assists with 15.1 points and 6.3 assists per game on 44% shooting. Owens can score with the best of them but his playmaking skills put the guard amongst the elite of the elite in the league. The senior has accumulated four double-doubles with assists on the season and has recorded eight or more assists in 10 games. Owens struggled in the first meeting between West Georgia and Valdosta State, finishing with 10 points on 2-10 shooting, but turned it around in the second meeting as he finished with 21 points, seven assists, and four rebounds on 7-13 shooting.
For the second consecutive year, Fofana has been one of the best scoring forwards in the GSC as the 6'7" combo forward sits second on the Blazers with 13.0 points per game on 52% shooting. Fofana has scored over 20 points in six games and has scored in double figures in 18 games, but has seen his scoring output drop in the seven games. In his last seven games, Fofana is averaging 9.3 points per game.
As for Boser, he is a 6'8" stretch four that has brought Valdosta State a different dynamic on offense this season. Boser is averaging 12.6 points and 4.4 rebounds on 49.6% shooting a 41.6% from three. The sophomore's ability to stretch the floor with his three-point ability gives Owens and Fofana a lot more room to operate and get to their spots which is one of the reasons why the Blazers are so difficult to guard.
"It always starts in transition with Valdosta State," coach Moore continued. "You can't let them get out and get easy baskets. If you're jogging back, they're just going to fly past you like a bunch of race horses, so we've got to make them play against our set defense and then when we have them in the half court, we can't let them make a bunch of threes. We've got to do this as a team and be connected if we want to keep this thing going."
