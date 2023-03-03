UWG WTEN

UWG Tennis wins their second conference match 6-1 against Shorter to cap off Senior Day on Wednesday.

 UWG Athletics

The West Georgia Wolves (6-2, 2-1 GSC) came out on top of the Shorter Hawks (0-8, 0-7 GSC) in a GSC matchup at Sunset Hills Country Club.

