UWG Tennis wins their second conference match 6-1 against Shorter to cap off Senior Day on Wednesday.
The West Georgia Wolves (6-2, 2-1 GSC) came out on top of the Shorter Hawks (0-8, 0-7 GSC) in a GSC matchup at Sunset Hills Country Club.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 46F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 46F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 3:56 pm
UWG Tennis wins their second conference match 6-1 against Shorter to cap off Senior Day on Wednesday.
The West Georgia Wolves (6-2, 2-1 GSC) came out on top of the Shorter Hawks (0-8, 0-7 GSC) in a GSC matchup at Sunset Hills Country Club.
"It was a great Senior Day and a great day of Tennis for us," said Head Coach Rhonda Bush. "Everybody played really hard and came out to play. The match was clinched by our freshman Sarah Kitchens which was huge and I am very proud of her."
After receiving two forfeit points from Shorter on No. 3 doubles and No.6 singles, the match was clinched by Sarah Kitchens at No. 5 singles. Kitchens won the first match 6-4 and the second match 6-1. With that win, Kitchens not only received her first conference win this season but also her first conference win of her collegiate career.
Iuliia Dmitrieva and Patricia Martin-Gomez, both of whom were honored today for Senior Day, won their team a point in singles play. Dmitrieva won No.1 singles with 6-3 and 6-2 marks in the match. Martin-Gomez lost the first set 6-0, won the second set 7-6 which forced a 7-6 third set win in No. 3 singles.
Sophie Mnich remains undefeated in No. 2 singles play after racking up two 6-2 set wins. With the last line of doubles forfeited, UWG only needed one double match win to take the doubles point. Callie Stanfield and Perrine Blachon were the duo to do it with a 6-4 win early in the match.
Wolves will be right back in action at home on Friday March 3 at 2pm against Lee University barring bad weather.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.