The Wolves are back at Sunset Hills as they face the visiting Shorter Hawks on Wednesday.
UWG Tennis will be celebrating Senior Day where Iuliia Dmitrieva, Kennedy Lewis, and Patricia Martin-Gomez will be recognized in their last collegiate season.
Dmitrieva is a graduate transfer from NIU and has served as the No. 1 in singles and doubles. The Smolensk, Russia native has won three No. 1 singles matches against Point, GSW, and Wallace State. As one half of the No. 1 doubles duo, she secured a key win against Christian Brothers.
Patricia is another graduate transfer this season and has helped the team get out to a great start. Martin-Gomez has picked up 4 wins in singles play, with most of her action at No. 3 singles.
Lewis is the only senior who has played in the red and blue her entire collegiate career. Lewis began her career in 2019 and has been the ultimate team player since.
“Kennedy is a tough player, and has the hardest serve on the team,” said Head Coach Rhonda Bush. “She is the lifeline of our team and she is going to be irreplaceable.”
The Wolves go into this match looking to get a win that would make this season the winningest season since 2019. Shorter was the lone conference win for the Wolves last year with a 5-2 decision falling in UWG favor.
The match is set for a 2pm start time and seniors will be recognized between doubles and singles play during the match.
