PENSACOLA, Fla. — A weekend of conference play matches did not go the way of the Wolves' women's tennis team in Pensacola and was wrapped up with a 6-1 loss against Valdosta State on Sunday.
The match was not entirely Blazers with a top line doubles win to start the day off and a tiebreaker set win at Line 6 singles.
Iullia Dmitrieva and Sophie Mnich stole an impressive 6-2 win in No. 1 doubles. UWG would not see the same fate dropping No. 2 and 3 doubles which landed the VSU with the doubles point.
For the second time this weekend, Freshman Callie Stanfield played a great match forcing a tiebreaker set at Line 6. Stanfield fell to UWF on Friday in the third set but was able to take the point for her team in today's match. The first set was lost 7-5, the second set was won 6-2 and the third set ended in a 10-6 mark to win the Wolves the point.
"We had a tough weekend in Pensacola losing all 3 matches," said Head Coach Rhonda Bush. "The silver lining came from Freshman Callie Stanfield with a third set win against Valdosta at Line 6 and graduate student Patricia won at Line 4 against Mississippi College. We are competing well and making huge improvements from week to week."
West Georgia will be back in action for its last road trip of the regular season on April 6 as the team takes on the Albany State Rams at 2pm in Albany, GA.
