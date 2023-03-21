Wolves tennis bounces back for 2 wins in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A pair of victories were the order of the day for the UWG tennis program on Monday as the Wolves kicked off spring break in Orlando with a 5-2 win over State College of Florida. UWG followed that win with another 5-2 victory over Hope College.
The Wolves started off the day against State College of Florida by winning the doubles point. Iuliia Dmitrieva and Sophie Mnich dominated the top doubles line with a 6-0 mark along with Luna Mouton and Karla Menendez also the No. 3 doubles with a 6-1 win.
"Four of the singles went to a third set today and Karla clinched the match for us, coming back from a 4-1 deficit in the second set and winning the tiebreak," said Head Coach Rhonda Bush. "Super proud of the mental toughness in the tiebreakers to win us the match."
At Line One, Dmitrieva won her match up after winning the first set 6-1, dropping the second set 6-4 and winning the tie breaker 10-6. Menendez lost the first set 7-5 then won the next two sets 7-5 and 10-6 in No .3 singles. Lara Wedd took No. 5 singles after losing the first set 6-2 and having a similar fate as her teammate winning 7-5 and 10-6. Mouton gets her first singles win of the season with a 6-3, 6-4 No. 6 singles win on the day.
Tiebreaks were again the name of the game in the second match as Dmitreva and Menendez both won 10-4 in a third-set tiebreak to win the first and third flights against Hope College. The tiebreaks were huge for the Wolves in this one, as Hope took the doubles point, forcing UWG to fight from behind in singles play.
The Wolves did just that, winning five of the six singles lines to take the victory.
"What an outstanding job by Juju to win in third set tiebreaks and it was fantastic to have Karla clinch the match in a third set tiebreak," Bush said. "Great job by Sophie, Perrine, and Callie to win it in straight sets. Very proud of the way we battled in back-to-back matches to come out on top."
Mnich won line two with a pair of 6-3 sets and Perrine Blachon won 6-2 and 7-5 in the fourth line. Callie Stanfield took care of the fifth line with relative ease, winning 6-2, 6-2.
West Georgia will have just one match on Tuesday, taking on the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire at 11:00 a.m. in Orlando. The week will conclude on Wednesday morning against Towson University at 8:00 a.m.
