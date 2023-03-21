Wolves tennis bounces back for 2 wins in Orlando

UWG's women's tennis team kicked off spring break in Orlando with a 5-2 win over State College of Florida and a 5-2 victory over Hope College. Pictured is junior Luna Mouton.

 UWG Athletics

ORLANDO, Fla. — A pair of victories were the order of the day for the UWG tennis program on Monday as the Wolves kicked off spring break in Orlando with a 5-2 win over State College of Florida. UWG followed that win with another 5-2 victory over Hope College.

The Wolves started off the day against State College of Florida by winning the doubles point. Iuliia Dmitrieva and Sophie Mnich dominated the top doubles line with a 6-0 mark along with Luna Mouton and Karla Menendez also the No. 3 doubles with a 6-1 win.

