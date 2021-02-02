Wolves take Lady Blazers down to the wire

Special to The Times-Georgian
The University of West Georgia women’s basketball team took the No. 7 squad in the country down to the wire Saturday afternoon, but the visitors from Valdosta State were able to squeak out of town with the 71-64 decision at The Coliseum.
With the game knotted at 52-all following a 3-pointer from UWG sophomore guard Lanee’ Edwards, the Lady Blazers took their turn dialing up the deep ball to rattle off a 19-4 run behind prolific 3-point shooting.
VSU (12-1, 12-1 Gulf South Conference East) knocked down its first five attempts from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter and at one point was 9-of-10 from downtown for the second half. This came after the Lady Blazers went 2-for-11 from 3-point range in the first half.
Despite the tough setback, Saturday’s showdown served as a much better performance for West Georgia (5-7, 5-7) on the heels of Friday night’s 68-42 setback, where a slew of turnovers let the game get away from UWG head coach Scott Groninger’s squad.
“We talked at shoot-around Saturday morning that we were a team seeking improvement. We went into this game, and we wanted to get better. I thought we got better in the major area. The major area Friday night, they had 34 points off of turnovers. Saturday, they had nine. We actually outscored them by 10. We had 19 points off their turnovers,” Groninger said. “Second-chance points, they outscored us by 10 on Friday night. Saturday, they outscored us by two.”
The series finale actually had each team sitting in the exact same position as Friday’s matchup, with VSU clinging to a 31-26 lead at halftime. The Lady Blazers exploded for a huge third-quarter run on Friday to run away with the double-digit victory, but that wouldn’t be the case on Saturday.
“Believe me, we reminded them about the third-quarter woes with this team. Up there, we were up 10 in the third quarter. We didn’t start out great and they kind of fumbled a couple, but we made a nice run there in the middle of the third quarter and tied it up. We were right there going into the fourth,” Groninger said. “Again, when I watch the film, I’ll see those four possessions where they’re making 3s and we’re having pretty much the same shot and not converting.”
For a moment, it looked as though it could be a repeat from the previous night when VSU stormed out for a 11-2 run to build a double-digit advantage in the third, only to see the Wolves respond in resilient fashion this time around.
A Nijeria Jordan field goal and a 3-pointer from CeCe Carter pulled the Wolves within 44-40. UWG climbed all the way back to take a 45-44 lead on a pair of Zaria Bankston free throws with 57.8 ticks left in the third before VSU’s Alexandria Smith knocked down a 3-pointer on the other end to make it a two-point game. Bankston retaliated by rolling in a bucket right before the buzzer to tie everything up at 47-all heading into the fourth. That’s when the Lady Blazers buried a blizzard of buckets from beyond the arc to rattle off a 19-4 run and build a 15-point advantage in the last stanza. The Wolves had one final run in them during the closing minutes, but they would get no closer than the final seven-point margin.
VSU senior center Kwajelin Farrar proved to be a formidable foe in the paint, scoring 15 points with 16 rebounds, six assists and three steals against an undersized UWG interior.
The rest of the damage was done on the perimeter, as the Lady Blazers connected on 11 shots from beyond the arc overall, including nine in the second half. Smith led all scorers with 16 points, followed by Shanice Nelson with 13 and Delaney Bernard with 12.
“When you’re playing a championship team, which I truly think Valdosta is, and they shoot 11-of-24 from 3s, that’s a tough hill to climb,” Groninger said.
West Georgia received a huge boost from Jordan off the bench, as the junior guard scored a team-high 14 points in 23 minutes of action.
“I thought she looked really comfortable out there. I thought the shots she got, she got to her spot on the floor. Mid-range jumper and she knocked down two of the wide-open 3s. That’s kind of what she does,” Groninger said. “I thought she battled VSU point guard Kayla Bonilla pretty hard defensively and really gave us a big lift. We need that to continue.”
Rounding out UWG’s double-digit scorers were Bankston with 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Edwards with 11 and Carter and Perkins each posting 10 points.
In Friday’s setback, turnovers told the tale of the tape, as the Wolves committed 25 turnovers, directly resulting in 34 points for VSU.
Carter served as the top scorer for the Wolves with 11 points, while Edwards and Perkins added eight points apiece with Perkins pulling down a team-best seven rebounds.
The UWG women travel to Pensacola this weekend for a two-game series against West Florida.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.