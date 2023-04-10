Wolves take game three over West Florida

Behind a gutsy performance from Camden Smith, the UWG softball team won game three of this week's series against West Florida, 5-3.
Smith nearly pitched a complete game, getting 20 of the 21 outs on Friday, while allowing three runs which all came in the final two innings. The redshirt freshman from LaGrange threw 105 pitches and allowed 10 hits, but got out of jams to strand 11 UWF baserunners on the day.
As for the UWG offense, they staked Smith to an early 2-0 lead by pushing two runs across in the first inning. Madison Vandergriff led off with a walk and Zekylah Boyd beat out a sac bunt attempt to put the Wolves in business. Vandergriff later scored on Jacelyn Lahr's sacrifice fly with Boyd scoring on an RBI groundout by Calli Hardison.
In the third, Lahr drove in another run and made it a 3-0 lead with her first home run of the season.
The next half inning saw Boyd reach and take third on a UWF error and later score on a wild pitch. Meanwhile, Smith put up five straight zeroes until West Florida scrapped across a run thanks to a UWG fielding error.
The Wolves got it right back in the bottom half as Rylee Green led off the frame with her third home run of the season, pushing the lead to 5-1.
West Florida scored two in the sixth, getting two runs on two hits before Smith made way for Katie Morris to come in and record the last out and notch her first career save.
UWG had just seven hits on the day, with Boyd, Hardison, and Green each recording two hits. Lahr finished with the one hit but led the Wolves with two RBIs.
The Wolves return to action on Tuesday against Lander in a non-conference doubleheader that is set to begin at 3 p.m. from Greenwood, S.C.
