Wolves take game three over West Florida

Pitcher Camden Smith took the win for UWG softball on Friday, getting 20 of the 21 outs and stranding eleven UWG batters on the day.

 Photo by Josh Cato

Behind a gutsy performance from Camden Smith, the UWG softball team won game three of this week's series against West Florida, 5-3.

Smith nearly pitched a complete game, getting 20 of the 21 outs on Friday, while allowing three runs which all came in the final two innings. The redshirt freshman from LaGrange threw 105 pitches and allowed 10 hits, but got out of jams to strand 11 UWF baserunners on the day.

