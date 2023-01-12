Zawdie Jackson, Jr.

UWG's men's basketball team defeated the Point Skyhawks 93-59 in non-conference action on Wednesday. Zawdie Jackson, Jr. is pictured.

 UWG Athletics

It was all West Georgia on Wednesday night inside the Coliseum as the Wolves dominated the Point Skyhawks 93-59 in non-conference action.

"It's never perfect," said head coach Dave Moore. "We had 11 guys score and our young guys got to come off the bench and get quality minutes which is exactly what I was hoping for. We shot a high percentage and finally won the glass, which are things we wanted to do well," added Moore.

