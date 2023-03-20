Wolves sweep Wasps with offensive explosion

UWG defeated the Emory and Henry Wasps 18-5 to close a three-game weekend sweep. Pictured is UWG's Cade Hohl.

 UWG ATHLETICS

The University of West Georgia baseball team completed their second weekend sweep of the season, defeating the Emory & Henry Wasps on Sunday afternoon at Cole Field.

Sunday's victory marked the 20th win of the season, and also marked the fastest road to 20 wins since 2004.

