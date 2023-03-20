Wolves sweep Wasps with offensive explosion

The University of West Georgia baseball team completed their second weekend sweep of the season, defeating the Emory & Henry Wasps on Sunday afternoon at Cole Field.
Sunday's victory marked the 20th win of the season, and also marked the fastest road to 20 wins since 2004.
A one out triple had the Wasps (8-19, 2-7 SAC) threatening early, and one batter later they carried a 1-0 lead thanks to a sac fly. In the bottom half of the first inning, the Wolves (20-4, 9-3 GSC) got that run back and more thanks to a two run home run from Henry Daniels, and UWG took a 2-1 lead into the second.
Back-to-back singles had the Wasps in business again in the second, and after a failed sac bunt attempt and an error, E&H had bases loaded with one out. A ground ball from Mazza almost ended the inning for Chase Townsend, but he beat out the double play, prolonging the inning. A strikeout of Foley finally ended the inning, but not before the score was once again tied, this time at two.
In the bottom of the third, Cade Hohl led off the inning with a single, followed by a hit by pitch from Daniels and another single from Anthony Calabro to load the bases with no outs. Somehow, E&H escaped the jam with a strikeout and a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning and keep the score tied into the fourth.
The Wasps took the lead right back in the fourth inning after a lead off single and a bloop double down the left field line. Two batters later, Foley drove in the second run of the inning, and E&H took a 4-2 lead into the bottom half.
The Wolves finally got back on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth. A single and back-to-back walks loaded the bases with no outs, and Logan Fink delivered an RBI single, leaving the bases loaded with no outs. Cooper Prince drew a walk the very next at bat to tie the game at four. The Wolves took the lead once again as Emory was hit by a pitch, and E&H finally got their first out of the inning on a fielder's choice from Charlie Tull, which still brought home another run. Tyler Presnell kept the RBI train rolling with a single through the six hole, bringing home the fifth run of the inning, with still just one out. The Wasps were forced to make a pitching change, and Jacob Nester came in and got two straight outs, but not before the damage was done and the Wolves took a 7-4 lead into the sixth.
In the seventh, the Wolves loaded the bases once again, and this time got another run courtesy of a HBP, giving Sam Ladner another RBI and adding another to the lead. Cade Hohl reached on an error which scooted into the outfield, driving home a pair of runs to continue adding to the lead. Calabro was hit by a pitch in the next at bat, and then Logan Fink delivered a three RBI double down the left field line, continuing the big inning. Three batters later, with the bases loaded once again, Jackson Webb left the yard for a grand slam, putting a bow on an 11 run inning, and extending the lead to 18-4 going to the eighth.
Nothing happened for either side in the eighth, and Ryan Whitener came in to finish the job in the ninth, and got the final three outs to secure the series sweep for the Wolves.
Hohl and Fink led the Wolves with three hits a piece, while Webb and Fink both recorded four RBI's a piece.
West Georgia will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Tusculum, Tennessee for a non-conference road matchup against the Pioneers that's set for 6:00 p.m.
