Wolves sweep DH with DSU; clinch GSC berth

CLEVELAND, Miss. — The University of West Georgia baseball team used timely pitching and a well-distributed offensive attack to sweep the Saturday DH over the Delta State Statesmen. In Game One, the Wolves offense came out strong in a 10-2 victory, then Peyton Berry went for a complete game in the second in a 7-3 win.
GAME ONE
Jack Rasmussen got the start for the Wolves in Game One, surrendering the first run of the ballgame in the first as Delta State took an early 1-0 lead. West Georgia took an inning to respond, but the response quickly became an avalanche, as the Wolves erupted for six runs in the second inning. The rally began with an RBI double from Jackson Webb, driving in Logan Fink, who reached via leadoff single.
Jonathan Hickman was the next batter to step into the box, delivering an RBI single to give UWG a 2-1 lead before Cade Hohl doubled to score Webb and extend the UWG lead to two. Sam Ladner then joined the hit parade ripping a two-run double that scored Hohl and Hickman. Henry Daniels capped off the inning with an RBI single to make it a 6-1 heading to the third.
Rasmussen got through the bottom half of the second with little to no issues, bringing the UWG lineup back for another round. With the bats still sizzling from the previous inning, West Georgia added another run in the third as an RBI single from Jared Emory extended the Wolves' lead to 7-1 in the third.
After three solid innings of three-hit ball, Rasmussen's day came to an end as coach Jeff Smith called on Hickman to relieve the starting righthander. Hickman gave up a leadoff single, but that would be all as the hurler navigated through the inning without giving up a run to keep UWG's lead at 7-1.
The West Georgia bats cooled off through the middle innings, but Hickman found his groove on the mound as the score remained at 7-1 through the sixth inning. The Wolves' bats woke again in the seventh as Logan Fink led off the inning with a single and a stolen base, bringing up Cooper Prince. The left fielder brought Fink home courtesy of an RBI single to make it an 8-1 advantage in the seventh.
In the bottom half of the inning, coach Smith went back to his bullpen, calling on Ezra Brown to relieve Hickman.
The Statesmen scored their second run of the game in the seventh, but that's all they would get off of Brown and the Wolves. In the eighth and ninth innings, West Georgia added three more insurance runs for the final 10-2 lead.
Brown remained on the hill for the Wolves in the ninth, getting the final three outs to propel West Georgia to a 10-2 win in Game One and picking up his second save of the season.
Prince led the way with three hits, while Daniels and Ladner both picked up two RBIs.
GAME TWO
UWG picked up right where they left off in game two, as Calabro started with a two-out double in the first, stole third, and then completed his round trip on an RBI single from Fink to give the Wolves an early lead. The lead was short-lived, however, as Delta State got it right back in the bottom half as a leadoff hit by pitch came around to score on a sacrifice fly, and we went to the second with a tie game.
Both sides went quiet in the second, but in the third, the UWG offense woke right back up. Daniels started the inning with a single, and two batters later Fink sent a home run over the fence to give the Wolves the lead right back. Just as they did in the first, Delta State answered once again in the third, using back-to-back doubles to get one run back, and UWG took a 3-2 lead into the fourth.
In the fourth, UWG was granted three straight free passes to load the bases, and the first came home on a wild pitch followed by a Calabro single that brought home a pair in the same at bat to give the Wolves three in the inning and a four-run lead.
In the sixth, UWG was able to cash in on a Webb leadoff walk as Ladner singled him in with two outs, putting the Wolves up 7-2. In the bottom half, Berry allowed two hits in the inning, but stranded the pair and we went to the last inning up 7-2.
Fink led the way offensively in game two with three hits and three RBI's, and Berry finished the complete game, allowing just five hits and three runs while striking out four.
GSC BERTH
Following Saturday's double header sweep over Delta State, the University of West Georgia Baseball team has officially clinched their berth in the 2023 Gulf South Conference Tournament.
After missing out on the 2022 tournament, the Wolves (30-13, 16-10 GSC) will return to Choccolocco Park in Oxford, AL looking to win their first GSC Tournament championship since 1998 and return to the NCAA South Regional for the first time since 2016.
The Wolves join Montevallo, West Florida, Valdosta State, and Alabama-Huntsville as the first five teams to clinch a spot in the tournament. The season is not over for UWG, however, as they have four conference games remaining, including three with the current conference leader Montevallo.
