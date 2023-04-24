Wolves sweep DH with DSU; clinch GSC berth

West Georgia baseball swept Delta State in a double header on Saturday, sealing the Wolves a spot in the Gulf South Conference tournament. Pictured is Logan Fink.

 UWG ATHLETICS

CLEVELAND, Miss. — The University of West Georgia baseball team used timely pitching and a well-distributed offensive attack to sweep the Saturday DH over the Delta State Statesmen. In Game One, the Wolves offense came out strong in a 10-2 victory, then Peyton Berry went for a complete game in the second in a 7-3 win.

GAME ONE

